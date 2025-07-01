Elon Musk Is Doing Everything He Can to Derail Trump’s Megabill

Elon Musk is pulling out all the stops in his crusade to stop the passage of President Donald Trump’s massive bill.

In a furious X posting spree on Monday, the world’s richest man threatened to primary Republicans next year and called for the creation of a new political party to combat the GOP as senators scramble to meet the July 4 deadline to pass Trump’s “One, Big, Beautiful Bill.”

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!” he wrote. “And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!” he added. “Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”

The former DOGE cost cutter-in-chief has long been a vocal critic of the megabill, which would raise the debt ceiling by $5 trillion—the largest increase in U.S. history—and hike the deficit by $3 trillion, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

“How can you call yourself the Freedom Caucus if you vote for a DEBT SLAVERY bill with the biggest debt ceiling increase in history?” Musk said in another post, tagging Reps. Chip Roy and Andy Harris.

“If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day,” he warned. “Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE.”

Musk also vowed to support Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, who was excommunicated from MAGAworld by Trump for staunchly opposing the bill and the administration’s strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

In a separate post, Musk boosted a speech against the bill delivered by Sen. Rand Paul, another Kentucky lawmaker who defected from the GOP to vote against the measure.

The billionaire tech mogul was the largest donor in the 2024 polls, funneling nearly $300 million into the Trump campaign. Federal Election Commission filings show that Musk’s America PAC also backed Republican candidates Randy Fine and Jimmy Patronis, who won in Florida’s special elections in March.

In April, however, Musk’s millions and personal appearance at a Wisconsin rally were not enough to secure a seat for Republican bet Brad Schimel on the state’s Supreme Court. He slowly grew more distant from Trump until departing from DOGE in May.

The former first buddies have since been at odds, mostly over Musk’s opposition to Trump’s signature bill. Tensions between them reached a fever pitch earlier this month when Musk had a public meltdown, accusing the president of ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Asked about his relationship with Musk, Trump told Fox News on Sunday that he has “not spoken to him much.”

Trump also told NBC News that Musk should tread with caution on funding Democratic candidates.

“If he does, he’ll have to pay the consequences for that,” he said. “He’ll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that.”

Philip Low, a former Silicon Valley friend of Musk, told Fox News that his old pal has likely been “humiliated” by his bitter and highly publicized fallout with the president.

“Knowing Elon the way I know him, I do think he’s going to do everything to damage the president,” Low said. “Elon has wooed enough of Trump’s supporters to be an actual threat politically.”

But Musk was quick to dismiss the claim as “fake news.”

“Philip Low is not a friend of mine in any way, shape or form,” he wrote.

Across the aisle, Musk’s trashing of Trump’s cornerstone legislation has earned him some unlikely friends.