Trump Flames Musk as Bitter Feud Reignites

President Donald Trump renewed digs on Elon Musk after his former “first buddy” trashed his beloved “Big Beautiful Bill” again.

Trump, 79, told Fox News that Musk, 54, could not accept the fact that Republicans do not want to continue doling out billions in electric vehicle credits, which were notably left out of Trump’s mega bill.

Elon Musk has kept a lower profile since he stepped down from his role leading the Department of Government Efficiency. He has since softened his criticisms of Trump after his meltdown on June 5, but he has not been photographed wearing MAGA gear since May. Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo via Reuters

The president suggested that exclusion spurred Musk’s meltdown on June 5, in which the world’s richest man accused Trump of being in the so-called Epstein Files and even called for his impeachment. Trump hit Musk back hard, threatening to pull federal contracts for his companies if he did not fall in line but has since softened his tone when talking about his 2024 campaign’s top donor.

“He got a little bit upset, and you know that wasn’t appropriate,” Trump told Maria Bartiromo, who asked about Musk in a Sunday morning interview.

Asked about the billionaires’ current relationship, Trump said he has “not spoken to him much.”

President Donald Trump purchased a Tesla from Elon Musk in March and encouraged his supporters to buy one for themselves. However, Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” in its current state does not extend an EV credit that purportedly boosted Tesla sales, and Trump claims this led to his and Musk’s public breakup. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Musk was not as composed in his critiques of Trump’s bill on Saturday, which also happened to be the Tesla CEO’s birthday. He decried the budget bill, expected to raise the U.S. deficit despite MAGA promises to lower federal spending under Trump, as not just “utterly insane and destructive” but also an act of “political suicide.”

“This bill raises the debt ceiling by $5 TRILLION, the biggest increase in history, putting America in the fast lane to debt slavery!” Musk posted.

Polls show that this bill is political suicide for the Republican Party pic.twitter.com/HJwKZ9g4tu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 28, 2025

Trump says Musk would not be complaining about the Big Beautiful Bill had the EV credit, which provides electric vehicle purchasers a federal credit of up to $7,500, been included. Musk has countered that he opposes any bill that raises the national deficit, whether the EV credit is included or not.