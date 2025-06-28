Elon Musk has once again voiced his opposition to President Donald Trump’s “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” with a series of posts on X, decrying the tax bill as “utterly insane and destructive” and an act of ”political suicide.”

Musk tweeted, “The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country!”

He continued, calling the bill ”utterly insane and destructive,” adding, ”It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future.”

In a follow-up tweet, Musk claimed that, ”this bill raises the debt ceiling by $5 TRILLION, the biggest increase in history,” arguing that doing so would mean ”putting America in the fast lane to debt slavery!”

Musk also shared polling data on Republicans’ opinions toward the bill that showed that 58 percent of Republicans feel the bill will “burden Americans with crushingly unsustainable debt,” adding, “Polls show that this bill is political suicide for the Republican Party.”

Polls show that this bill is political suicide for the Republican Party pic.twitter.com/HJwKZ9g4tu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 28, 2025

The world’s richest man also shared a post from another user who said of the bill, “We’re not shooting ourselves in the foot. We’re shooting ourselves in the chest,” adding, “Yes, utter madness!”

Musk first launched an attack on Trump’s tax bill earlier this month, telling his followers on X, “Call your Senator, Call your Congressman, Bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BILL.” He followed that up by posting an image of Uma Thurman in the 2003 film Kill Bill.

Republicans in Congress have spent weeks attempting to pass the bill, which, in a controversial move, would raise the cap on the federal government’s borrowing authority. It also extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, with the bill containing $3.8 trillion in tax cuts.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a non-profit that focuses on fiscal policy, has warned that the bill could add as much as $4.5 trillion to the national debt over the next decade.

Musk, in his previous role as head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, attempted to cut costs and slash the federal budget in an attempt to deliver $1 trillion in savings, ultimately failing to do so.