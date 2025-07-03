Republican Rebels Fold After Trump Yells ‘MAGA IS NOT HAPPY’

House Republicans fell in line behind Donald Trump to let his “big beautiful bill” advance to a floor vote early Thursday after the president spent the night raging against holdouts threatening to tank his agenda.

After hours of deadlock, all but one House Republican voted to pass the “rule,” a procedural measure which sets up the debate before a final vote on passing Trump’s bill, expected to take place later Thursday morning. House Speaker Mike Johnson has expressed confidence that he will be able to get Trump’s agenda to his desk by the president’s July 4 deadline after the 219-213 vote, which saw almost all of the Republican holdouts flip to let the bill advance.

Republican Speaker Mike Johnson was under huge pressure as the House debated right through the night. Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

The final vote comes after Trump spent the evening variously attacking and attempting to woo the rebels who initially stalled the megabill from advancing through the House.

“Largest Tax Cuts in History and a Booming Economy vs. Biggest Tax Increase in History, and a Failed Economy. What are the Republicans waiting for??? What are you trying to prove??? MAGA IS NOT HAPPY, AND IT’S COSTING YOU VOTES!!!” Trump fumed on Truth Social. “FOR REPUBLICANS, THIS SHOULD BE AN EASY YES VOTE. RIDICULOUS!!!”