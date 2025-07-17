All the Insults Trump Has Hurled at MAGA in Epic Epstein Meltdown

Donald Trump has spent the past week savaging his own MAGA faithful—branding them selfish, bad and weak—after they demanded full disclosure of Jeffrey Epstein files.

Having campaigned on a pledge to release the entire thing—including the fabled “client list”—the president is now refusing to do so, describing the case as a Democrat-cooked “hoax.”

If he hoped that approach would work, and quell the anger of his notoriously fiery supporter base, he’s been very much mistaken.

The extraordinary self-inflicted firestorm has caused a major rift, with MAGA influencers split between compliance and open mutiny, as the White House quietly explores limited document releases to placate its once faithful band of supporters.

With Trump facing increasing heat from his own supporter base, while also battling disarray in his administration, here are the most remarkable insults the president has hurled at MAGA world in a five-day meltdown.

Saturday, July 12— ‘Selfish People’

In a long and rambling Truth Social post, Trump defended Attorney General Pam Bondi for “a FANTASTIC JOB,” despite her apparent u-turn over whether or not she had ever been in possession of a list of Epstein’s clients. The president raged that “‘selfish people’ [are] trying to hurt” his “PERFECT Administration,” over the late pedophile financier, “who never dies.”

Suggesting, for the first time, that the files were a “hoax,” he continued: “Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 “Intelligence” Agents, “THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,” and more?

“They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called ‘friends’ are playing right into their hands.”

His post shocked die-hard members of MAGAworld, who flooded the replies with a mixture of incredulity and anger, and other influential MAGA voices, including former ‘First Friend’ Elon Musk.

The billionaire tweeted, “He said ‘Epstein’ half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein. Just release the files as promised.”

Tuesday, July 15—‘Bad People’

When quizzed by reporters, Trump said Bondi should release “whatever she thinks is credible,” repeating his claim that the files were “made up” by former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, while dodging questions over whether his name appeared in the files.

Later on, with the storm showing no sign of abating, Trump again tried to starve the story of oxygen by saying that he couldn’t fathom why his base would be “so interested” in the late convicted sex offender.

Trump said Epstein had been “dead for a long time. He was never a big factor in terms of life. I don’t understand what the interest or what the fascination is.”

In a strange move, in which he spoke disparagingly of the majority of his MAGA supporters who overwhelmingly want to see the release of the documents, Trump added: “I think really only pretty bad people... want to keep something like that going.”

The reaction was as fierce as it was unsurprising. InfoWars boss Alex Jones described Trump’s approach as “the biggest trainwreck” he’d ever seen, and warned he risked alienating all of MAGA.

Wednesday, July 16—‘Weaklings’

By mid-week, Trump’s patience at the never-ending Epstein saga appeared to snap. In another shocking rant on Truth Social, Trump said those who believed the “bulls--t” were no longer faithful followers of his.

“My PAST supporters have bought into this “bulls--t,” hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years,” he said.

“I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.

“Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats’ work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!”

He followed his post up with an appearance on fringe TV channel Real America’s Voice, again dismissing the case as “just another Democrat-made hoax,” and complaining that “naive Republicans fall right into line—like they always do.”

He blasted his own base for refusing to unite behind him, saying that Democrats “have bad policies and bad candidates, but at least they stick together,” while Republicans squabble.

This led Musk to spend the night carpet-bombing X with posts slamming what he saw as Trump’s attempts to bury talk of the Epstein files.

His salvo began in the afternoon, when he fired off a pointed question—why is “Ghislaine [Maxwell] sitting in federal prison for a hoax?”—and quickly snowballed into hours of rapid-fire tweets ratcheting up pressure on the White House.

The Tesla owner wasn’t alone. One of Trump’s most loyal allies, his former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, wrote on X, “Please gather your team and figure out a way to move past this.”