Alex Jones Erupts at ‘Trainwreck’ Trump After MAGA Epstein Diss

Far-right pundit Alex Jones scolded President Donald Trump Tuesday for dismissing MAGA’s outrage over how he’s handling the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Jones called Trump’s repeated reversals on releasing the files “the biggest trainwreck” he’s ever seen in a furious video posted to X. His post came after the president suggested that “only pretty bad people” were still interested in the Epstein case.

“Why the hell are you acting like this? Please stop now,” the InfoWars host said. “You couldn’t be doing a worse thing to yourself and America right now.”

HUGE NIGHTMARE DEVELOPMENT: Trump doubles down on Epstein cover-up after saying he supported a new DOJ investigation earlier today..



Why is 47 making the worst moves of his tenure in the last 9 years?



This is beyond fu@ked up!! pic.twitter.com/RWc6zB9B1N — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) July 16, 2025

Trump had told reporters earlier Tuesday that he doesn’t understand why his base would be “so interested” in the late convicted sex offender.

“ He’s dead for a long time. He was never a big factor in terms of life. I don’t understand what the interest or what the fascination is,” Trump said. “I think really only pretty bad people, including fake news, want to keep something like that going.”

The diss did not sit well with Jones, who reminded the president, “You made it a major campaign issue, and your surrogates did, to bring all this (Epstein-related material) out.”

“We built the movement you rode in on. You’re not the movement, you just surfed in on it,” he lectured Trump.

MAGA has been up in arms since a joint Justice Department and FBI memo concluded that no “further disclosure” of information on Epstein “would be appropriate or warranted.”

After pleading with supporters last week not to “waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about,” Trump shifted course early Tuesday, saying Attorney General Pam Bondi should release “whatever she thinks is credible.”

By that evening, he was back to dismissing the files on Epstein—a former friend of his—as “boring stuff.”

“Contradiction after contradiction, flip-flopping after flip-flopping, 180s on 180s on 180s,” Jones said. “Jesus I’m on a rollercoaster here.”

Jones—who was found civilly liable for spreading lies that the Sandy Hook shooting a hoax—warned Trump that his base is eager to see the full files, believing they contain damning information on powerful elites like former President Bill Clinton and billionaire Bill Gates.

In his X post, Jones wrote that Trump was making “the worst moves of his tenure,” adding, “This is beyond f---ed up!!”