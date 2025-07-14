Alex Jones Says ‘Evil Forces’ Are Trying to Take Control of Trump Administration

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones claims “evil forces” within the Trump administration are carrying out a “massive betrayal” of Americans.

Jones launched into a scathing critique of President Donald Trump in a video posted to X Monday, saying the president went from “doing a 95 percent good job, to like a 90 percent to an 85 percent—I mean it’s really ticking down here.”

He argued that a “tug-of-war with insiders and lobbyists and others who go make recommendations to Trump” are causing the White House from doing “a really great job to starting to shift into some really bad territory.”

The TRUMP DOJ Just Blocked The HHS/FDA/EPA From Removing Poisonous FLUORIDE From Our Drinking Water!! https://t.co/LDMx68jcsl — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) July 14, 2025

“Here we have the Trump administration that’s been doing so much good, now suddenly accelerating war, now starting to authorize more mRNA shots, coming out and saying there is no Epstein list,” said the 51-year-old podcast host, adding, “It’s just flip-flopping and 180s and all the rest of it.”

It’s the latest sign of how deeply the MAGA fury has engulfed the president since it emerged last week that the administration had retreated from the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Jones reacted to the news by saying he was going to “throw up” and adding, “For them to do something like this tears my heart out.”

On Monday, the InfoWars host lashed out at fellow Trump supporters for attacking people who criticize the president.

Alex Jones takes the witness stand to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in 2022. He was ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion in damages to the shooting victims' families. Tyler Sizemore/REUTERS

“For people out there that say, ‘Hey, trust the plan,’ and, you know, ‘You’re against Trump if you criticize any of this,’—you’re mentally ill,” he said.

“Anybody that tells you not to criticize Trump or you’re not a supporter, thinks you’re stupid and is trying to get you into a Democrat Party-style cult.”

Jones’ outburst on Monday appears to have been triggered by unverified claims that the DOJ is moving to keep fluoride in drinking water.

“(President Donald) Trumps [sic] DOJ is fighting to keep poisonous fluoride in America’s drinking water! This is another massive betrayal of our children and the American people,” Jones—who was found civilly liable for spreading lies that the Sandy Hook shooting a hoax—wrote in a post accompanying the video.

“Evil forces are trying to take full control of the Trump administration and we must FIGHT to STOP them!!”

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other MAGA and MAHA figures have waged a campaign against the mineral, claiming it lowers IQs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, drinking fluoridated water strengthens teeth and reduces cavities by 25 percent in children and adults. Major medical associations support adding the mineral to water.