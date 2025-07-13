Freaked-Out Trump Pleads for End to MAGA’s Epstein Civil War

President Donald Trump has responded to the growing tensions inside his administration surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files with a lengthy rant on Truth Social, backing Attorney General Pam Bondi and demanding MAGA move on.

In a Saturday afternoon post, the president wrote, “What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.”

Pam Bondi has been a particular focus for MAGA since the memo was released last week, targeted by those who believe Bondi is part of a deep-state cover-up involving Jeffrey Epstein’s client list and his death by suicide.

In his post, Trump attempted to pin the Epstein files drama on his predecessors, writing, “For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 ‘Intelligence’ Agents, ‘THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,’ and more? They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called ‘friends’ are playing right into their hands. Why didn’t these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files?”

From left, Donald Trump and Melania Trump, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

“If there was ANYTHING in there that could have hurt the MAGA Movement, why didn’t they use it?” Trump continued. “They haven’t even given up on the John F. Kennedy or Martin Luther King, Jr. Files. No matter how much success we have had, securing the Border, deporting Criminals, fixing the Economy, Energy Dominance, a Safer World where Iran will not have Nuclear Weapons, it’s never enough for some people. We are about to achieve more in 6 months than any other Administration has achieved in over 100 years, and we have so much more to do. We are saving our Country and, MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, which will continue to be our complete PRIORITY.”

The latest civil war within the Trump administration broke out after the Justice Department and the FBI announced earlier this week that they had found no evidence to suggest convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was in possession of a list of powerful clients or was murdered in jail. Epstein’s death by suicide in August 2019 has become the subject of several conspiracy theories in the intervening years.

Among those who previously pushed Epstein conspiracy theories was now FBI director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino, the latter of which raised his theories on his podcast. Both changed their tune once they entered the Trump administration.

Trump also backed Patel in his Truth Social rant Saturday, claiming his FBI director needed to focus on other topics.

“The Left is imploding!” Trump wrote. “Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein.”

Bongino clashed with Bondi over Epstein this week and sparked rumors he was resigning from his role after not showing up to work on Friday. Bongino was reportedly frustrated that Bondi had overpromised but underdelivered on the contents of the Epstein files after previously boasting of being in possession of Epstein’s supposed “client list.”

There has also been speculation that Patel is angling for Bondi to be removed from her position, and has himself threatened to quit if Bongino is forced out in favor of Bondi.

Trump raged on Truth Social Saturday, “LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT! The 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and they tried to do the same thing in 2024 — That’s what she is looking into as AG, and much more. One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about.”

He concluded: “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

President Trump ordered his supporters to let Attorney General Pam Bondi do her job amid infighting within his administration over her handling of the Epstein files. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump had previously promised during his campaign that he would “release the Epstein files,“ appealing to his many supporters who have for years traded conspiracy theories about the potential powerful names found on Epstein’s client lists.