Andrew Schulz Fires Back at White House Over Epstein Files

Andrew Schulz has fired back at the Trump administration for continuing to cover up a “global pedophile blackmail ring,” after a spokesperson responded to Schulz’s recent critiques of the president.

Schulz made waves on Thursday when he called President Donald Trump out for “doing the exact opposite” of what he promised to do if re-elected. In an episode of his Flagrant podcast, Schulz said, “There’ll be people that they’ll DM me like, ‘You see what your boy’s doing? You voted for this.’ I’m like, ‘I voted for none of this.’”

Schulz continued, “He’s doing the exact opposite of everything I voted for. I want him to stop the wars—he’s funding them. I want him to shrink spending, reduce the budget—he’s increasing it.”

In response, White House spokesman Harrison Fields told Fox News, “Andrew Schulz knows life is far better in President Trump’s America than it would have been under a weak and incompetent President Harris. As a guest on the Flagrant podcast, millions of listeners heard the President lay out his vision for America, and many voted in support of it—that’s exactly what President Trump is successfully executing. Name the issue, and the President is solving it. From the border to Biden’s inflation to fostering world peace—the results speak for themselves.”

On Friday evening, Schulz took to Instagram to respond, posting a screenshot of Fields’ statement, tagging the official White House Instagram account, and writing, “The issue is are you going to cover up a global pedophile blackmail ring or not? Why did you not include that in your response?”

He continued, ”We know Kamala would have covered it up. Joe and her had the Epstein file during his term. They choose [sic] to cover it up. We thought you guys would expose it because... you said you would expose it.”

”I’m sure you can see how Americans would feel deeply angered by their government protecting grapists of underage girls,” he added.

The top responses to Schulz’s post were considerably unsympathetic, with people asking the comedian, who hosted Trump on his podcast during his presidential campaign, what exactly he expected.

“People getting conned by a con man and acting surprised...” read one comment, while another asked, ”Having some regrets on helping him get elected?”

Others were slightly more supportive, with one person writing, ”He played you, and many others. Glad you are at least speaking out about it.”

Former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said the same thing during his appearance on Flagrant back in April, with Buttigieg telling Schulz, “Most of the stuff he said he was actually going to do, he didn’t actually do.”

Schulz had previously maintained his vocal support of Trump even after laughing in his face during their interview, leading the Kamala Harris campaign to use the clip on their social media channels.

Trump: I’m basically a truthful person



Podcaster: *bursts out laughing at him* pic.twitter.com/COOjMi9UMk — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 9, 2024

The administration’s decision to decline to release more information about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and Attorney General Pam Bondi’s repeated denials that any “list” of Epstein’s clients/co-conspirators exists, finally pushed Schulz to publicly question the administration.

On his podcast, Schulz said, “I already expect politicians to not do most of the s-–t they say.”