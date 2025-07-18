Pranksters Fill Trump Tower Gift Shop With Epstein Postcards

A comedy duo placed Jeffrey Epstein-themed postcards in the gift shop at Trump Tower on Thursday in a hilarious stunt to embarrass the president’s business empire.

The postcards featured a well-known photo taken at Mar-a-Lago in 1997 of Donald Trump smiling alongside Epstein. Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, comedians who make up The Good Liars, showed off their work on X.

“There are some new postcards in the Trump Tower gift shop,” they wrote.

They also demonstrated that one of the souvenir carousels at the Fifth Avenue store was filled with copies of the postcard, which were ironically positioned right next to a postcard with Melania Trump’s face on it.

The souvenir carousel at the Trump Tower gift shop on Thursday, after jokesters inserted their funny postcard. Twitter.

Melania Trump has also been photographed with Epstein throughout the years, along with Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who remains in prison.

Trump’s friendship with the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender spanned three decades, with the latest revelation about the bawdy bromance coming from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. The Journal reported that Trump sent Epstein a raunchy card for his 50th birthday, featuring cryptic dialogue written in the third-person and an amateur drawing of a naked woman.

Donald Trump with his then-girlfriend (and now wife), Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

The scandal over the so-called “Epstein files” has driven a wedge into Trump’s base of supporters, with many of them calling for more transparency from the government. On Wednesday, the president referred to the legions of MAGA supporters concerned about Epstein as “weaklings.”

The Good Liars’ post about the fake postcard has already been viewed more than 100,000 times, with users loving the stunt.

“Best buds. How cute,” wrote one X user sarcastically.

This isn’t the first time that Selvig and Stiefler have contributed to the gift shop’s inventory: in February, they surreptitiously placed postcards of Elon Musk, which read “47th President of the United States.”

Brought some honest postcards to Trump Tower gift shop. pic.twitter.com/hgklSVUVrn — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) February 5, 2025

The comedy duo has also attracted attention in the past for filming their interactions with MAGA voters, as well as stunts at large conservative events like the NRA Annual Meeting and the Southern Baptist Convention.