Brits Welcome Trump With Epstein Video on His Royal Lodgings

Protesters ensured Jeffrey Epstein’s specter followed Donald Trump to the U.K., beaming images of the pair onto Windsor Castle.

Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Jeffrey Epstein’s shadow has followed Donald Trump to his royal lodgings across the pond.

Just as the president arrived for his state visit to the U.K., protesters projected massive images of Trump alongside Epstein, the late convicted child sex offender, on the walls of Windsor Castle.

It comes just hours after Trump boasted about being invited to stay at what he called “the ultimate” castle.

A reel including several infamous images of Trump and Epstein, as well as a copy of the lewd birthday letter Trump allegedly sent the disgraced financier, were projected by protesters reportedly led by the group “Led by Donkeys.”

Thames Valley Police arrested four people in connection with the stunt on “suspicion of malicious communications,” CNN reported.

The Trump-Epstein projection follows similar stunts from the previous day, when protestors unfurled a huge banner of the pair over the Long Walk at Windsor Castle.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment on the projection and the other protests surrounding the president’s visit.

A large banner depicting U.S. President Donald Trump alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is displayed near the Windsor Castle by campaign group 'Everyone Hates Elon', protesting Trump's state visit to the country, in Windsor, Britain, September 15, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah McKay REFILE - CORRECTING NAME OF CAMPAIGN GROUP FROM "EVERYBODY HATES ELON" TO "EVERYONE HATES ELON". TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Protestors unfurled a massive poster of Trump with Epstein outside Windsor Castle on Monday. Hannah McKay/REUTERS
An image of U.S. President Donald Trump alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is projected on Windsor castle, after U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrival for a state visit to the country, in Windsor, Berkshire, Britain September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Trump continues to face scrutiny over his his friendship with Epstein. Phil Noble/REUTERS

Roughly 70 protesters, organized by the Stop Trump Coalition, gathered outside Windsor Castle to demonstrate against Trump earlier on Tuesday, The Guardian reported.

They chanted “Trump out” and “say it loud, say it clear: Donald Trump not welcome here,” according to the outlet.

Protesters take part in a demonstration outside Windsor Castle ahead of Trump's state visit to the U.K.
Protesters take part in a demonstration outside Windsor Castle ahead of Trump's state visit to the U.K. Yui Mok/Getty Images
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the forthcoming State Visit of US President Donald Trump, outside Windsor Castle in Windsor on September 16, 2025. US President Donald Trump is set arrive in the UK late September 16, 2025 for a second State Visit with his wife Melania, made at the invitation of King Charles III. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Many protesters held signs calling out Trump's friendship with Epstein. Justin Tallis/Getty Images

Trump is making history as the first U.S. president to get a second state visit to the U.K., but he has seemed to be more focused on his lodging, portraying his stay at the castle on Wednesday as historic.

He is spending his first night at Winfield House, the U.S. ambassador’s official residence in London, before heading to Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump disembark Air Force One as they arrive for their state visit to Britain, at London Stansted Airport near London, Britain, September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Trump's first state visit to the U.K. was in June 2019, and he and First Lady Melania will be treated to much pomp and pageantry for their second. Chris Radburn/REUTERS

“They have never used Windsor Castle like this before – they use Buckingham Palace, I don’t want to say one is better than the other, but Windsor Castle is the ultimate,” Trump said outside the White House on Tuesday.

However, Trump is not the first U.S. president to stay at Windsor Castle, which sits roughly 20 miles outside of London. Former President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan spent the night there in 1982.

U.S. President Ronald Reagan rides horses with Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle near London, Britain, June 8, 1982. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library/U.S. National Archives and Records Administration/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY
President Ronald Reagan spent the night at Windsor in 1982. Handout ./REUTERS

Trump’s first state visit to the U.K. was in June 2019, and he and First Lady Melania Trump will be treated to much pomp and pageantry for their second.

The U.S. president, who showed off his invitation from King Charles back in February, will be treated to a private carriage tour from the royal couple.

President Trump showing off an invitation from King Charles during a visit by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to the White House.
President Trump showing off an invitation from King Charles during a visit by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to the White House. Carl Court/Getty Images

In addition, the first day of ceremonies will have around 1,300 British Armed Forces members, 120 horses, and 200 musicians to greet the president.

But Trump isn’t just visiting for a “holiday,” as it’s called across the pond.

The president is expected to announce a joint economic deal with Prime Minister Keir Starmer that could be worth more than $10 billion, with a focus on science, defense technology and nuclear power.

Trump’s visit comes soon after Starmer’s ousting of Peter Mandelson, the U.K. ambassador to the United States, for his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Then-President Donald Trump, left, and Queen Elizabeth at a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, June 3, 2019.
Trump's meeting with Queen Elizabeth II was a highlight of his first term. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

The president has seemingly paid no attention to the protests. Ahead of his flight, he showered the “elegant” King Charles with praise, calling him and his wife Queen Camilla his “friends.”

“He’s such an elegant gentleman, and he represents the country so well,” the president said before boarding his flight. “They’ve been friends of mine for a long time, long before he was king.”

It’s no secret that Trump has long been enamored with British royalty; his meeting with the former Queen was a highlight of his first term.

“Meeting Queen Elizabeth II was particularly important to President Trump,” Fiona Hill, a Trump advisor, wrote in a 2021 memoir. “A meeting with the Queen of England was the ultimate sign that he, Trump, had made it in life.”

And Trump’s adoration for the British royalty might stem from his mother, Mary Anne’s, own love for them.

“She was a big fan of the Queen, I have to tell you,” Trump said in an interview with podcaster Miranda Devine in July. “And anytime the Queen was on television, my mother liked watching. She said, ‘Oh, the Queen’s on.’”

