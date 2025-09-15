Trump Trolled With Colossal Epstein Picture Ahead of U.K. Visit

President Donald Trump has been trolled with a giant image of him and Jeffrey Epstein together, ahead of the president’s U.K. state visit.

Activist group Everyone Hates Elon crowdfunded the equivalent of $40,000 from the British public to commission a 4,300 square-foot photograph of the men together at Mar-a-Lago in 1997.

And, in a bid to “ruin Trump’s U.K. visit,” it was placed on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Trump will meet the British king and queen on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Everyone Hates Elon said: “It’s time to celebrate the special relationship-the relationship between pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump. Trump’s supporters are tearing themselves apart over the Epstein files. Now he’s hoping to escape it all to have tea with the King.

“But there’s no way we’re letting him use our country to polish his image. Most people here hate what he stands for.” They added: “We’re ready to make sure Epstein haunts him everywhere he goes.”

The giant poster was placed on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Everyone Hates Elon

Activists from the collective also peppered the castle’s souvenir shop with mugs featuring the same image, along with the caption ‘never forget.’ The campaign was fueled by 1792 people who donated. The group also added a Jeffrey Epstein memorial to a bench in Trump’s treasured golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Rosie O'Donnell was reportedly involved in the demonstration. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

The group also revealed Rosie O’Donnell, one of Trump’s biggest enemies, “collaborated with us on the social media post and it’s beginning to spread far and wide.”

“Trump is coming to the UK to AVOID the EPSTEIN story. Unfortunately the British public just crowdfunded the WORLD’S BIGGEST PHOTO of Donald with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein,” the group wrote on Instagram, tagging O’Donnell.

“And here is right outside Windsor Castle, where @realdonaldtrump is staying with the King this week.”

The last time Trump touched down in the U.K. for a state visit, in 2019, he met a similar kind of opposition, with protestors commissioning a giant baby Trump inflatable. The balloon, 20ft, was later donated to a museum.

It comes as Trump tries to distance himself from the Epstein scandal. That became harder on Thursday, however, when more than 18,000 messages from the convicted sex offender’s Yahoo account were published by Bloomberg.

In Sept. 2006, Epstein told his now-jailed accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell to “remove” Trump from a mysterious power list, the publication reported.

Donald Trump has been desperately trying to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell for years now. Davidoff Studios Photography/Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

The removal of Trump’s name from the mystery list came two months after Epstein was charged in Florida with solicitation of prostitution. A year later, the disgraced financier would sign a secretive 2007 non-prosecution deal that spared him federal charges.

Last week, Peter Mandelson, Britain’s ambassador to the United States, was fired over a 2008 email expressing remorse about the child sex offender’s conviction.