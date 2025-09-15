Politics

Trump Threatens to Declare New National Emergency in Late-Night Meltdown

The President is unhappy that Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has cut ties with ICE.

President Trump has threatened to declare a national emergency in Washington, D.C., to ensure his controversial crime crackdown survives.

He railed against Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser’s decision to end the cooperation between the district’s police force and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers he sent in.

Trump is also making bizarre claims about falling crime in Memphis being down to his intervention, even though he has not yet deployed any National Guard.

Writing on Truth Social at around 1 a.m. Monday, Trump, 79, wrote that the National Guard and ICE patrolling the streets of the capital had “been a beautiful thing to watch.”

He then suggested that Bowser had wilted in the face of political pressure from the left.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 16: ICE and other federal agents take a delivery driver into custody at Union Station on August 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to deploy federal officers and the National Guard to the District in order to place the DC Metropolitan Police Department under federal control and assist in crime prevention in the nation's capital. (Photo by Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)
ICE agents at work in D.C. last month. Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

“But, now, under pressure from the Radical Left Democrats, Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has presided over this violent criminal takeover of our Capital for years, has informed the Federal Government that the Metropolitan Police Department will no longer cooperate with ICE in removing and relocating dangerous illegal aliens,” he wrote.

He then threatened to declare a national emergency, saying, “If I allowed this to happen, CRIME would come roaring back. To the people and businesses of Washington, D.C., DON’T WORRY, I AM WITH YOU, AND WON’T ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN. I’ll call a National Emergency, and Federalize, if necessary!!!”

Bowser said last week that the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia would no longer help ICE.

“Immigration enforcement is not what MPD does, and with the end of the emergency, it won’t be what MPD does,” she said, referring to the expiration of an emergency order that had justified federal agencies patrolling the streets.

Bowser had walked a political tightrope for a month, as ICE and the National Guard did Trump’s bidding in the city of over 700,000 people. The takeover was launched in August, with D.C. police instructed to support federal agents and National Guard troops.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 05: Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump during an event on the NFL Draft in the Oval Office of the White House on May 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump announced that the 2027 NFL Draft will be held on the National Mall. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Bowser has iced out Trump's immigration goons. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“We don’t need a presidential emergency,” Bowser proclaimed in early September. However, in an apparent attempt to appease the Trump administration, she announced the creation of the Safe and Beautiful Emergency Operations Center, a body to oversee the ongoing response to issues Trump sees as having ravaged the district.

Bowser said the strategy “lays out a framework for how we will exit the emergency.”

In the same Truth Social post where Trump blasted her for severing ties, he credited his incursion for making the city a virtually crime-free zone.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 09: U.S. President Donald Trump and members of his cabinet and administration arrive for dinner at Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab on September 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump dined away from the White House as his crime emergency order — which included the deployment of National Guard troops and a surge of federal law enforcement officers — comes to a close. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Trump's visit to a D.C. restaurant was hijacked by protesters railing against his crackdown. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“The Federal Government, under my auspices as President of the United States of America, has stepped into the complete criminal mess that was Washington, D.C., our Nation’s Capital,” he ranted.

“Because of this, D.C. has gone from one of the most dangerous and murder ridden cities in the U.S.A., and even around the World, to one of the safest - In just a few weeks. The ‘place’ is absolutely booming, with restaurants, stores, and businesses packed and, for the first time in decades, virtually NO CRIME.”

The White House and Bowser’s office have been contacted for comment.

