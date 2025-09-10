D.C. Troops Finished With Crime and Now They’re Gardening

Military troops involved in Donald Trump’s federal takeover of D.C. are searching for new “beautification” ideas to keep them busy as the president shifts his crime crackdown to other states.

After picking up trash, shoveling plant waste, and scrubbing roads across Washington, the D.C. National Guard has now written to neighborhood commissioners asking for advice on what projects they can take on next.

Donald Trump, himself a convicted felon, has positioned himself as a tough-on-crime president. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“I’m reaching out to request your help in identifying projects where the DCNG can stand alongside (neighborhood) commissioners and residents on neighborhood beatification efforts,” wrote Marcus Hunt, the Director of D.C. Government Operations for the District of Columbia National Guard.

“While our ability to support painting is limited, our teams are well-positioned to contribute manpower for cleanup projects. Most importantly, we want to do this work together with the community-building relationships and strengthening the bond between the Guard and the community we proudly serve,” he added.

The email surprised some commissioners and fueled concerns about the way law enforcement has been utilized in DC since Trump moved to exert control over the city.

Demonstrators march from Meridian Hill Park to Freedom Plaza against Trump's national guard deployment. Eric Lee/Eric Lee/Getty Images

More than 2000 guards were deployed after Trump declared on August 7 that he would “liberate” D.C. from “crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor and worse.”

The crackdown came despite statistics showing that crime had hit a 30-year low in Washington, prompting criticism that the administration was manufacturing a crime crisis for political gain.

One month later, Trump insists D.C. is now “virtually” crime free and in a bid to demonstrate this, ventured about 200 meters from the White House on Tuesday night for his first dinner outing this term.

“We have a safe city,” he told diners at the American surf ‘n’ turf restaurant Joe’s Seafood Prime Steak and Stone Crab.

“Enjoy yourselves—you won’t be mugged going home.”

According to the White House, there have been more than 2177 arrests since August 7. But the presence of armed National Guard troops and army vehicles has also had a chilling effect on many residents and businesses.

Some locals have told The Daily Beast that they have refused to go out because of the intimidating presence on their streets; others have not shown up to work due to fears of being racially profiled and arrested by ICE.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 28: Air National Guard airmen work clearing leaves and debris from McPherson Square Park on August 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

But in reality, the role of the troops has varied. In addition to conducting city patrols with the metro police, soldiers have also participated in beautification efforts, assisted with traffic control, and supported back-to-school safety initiatives.

Asked about Hunt’s email seeking advice for new initiatives, Ward 1 ANC Commissioner Peter Wood told local network WTOP he intends to reply “no thanks.”

“It’s uncomfortable and concerning to see the federal government make these forced gestures to local elected officials like myself,” he said.