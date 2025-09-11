Leaked Emails Reveal Epstein Wanted Trump Deleted From Mysterious Power List

Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein told Ghislaine Maxwell to “remove” Donald Trump from a mysterious power list, according to a new cache of intriguing emails released Thursday.

The trove—more than 18,000 messages from Epstein’s Yahoo account published by Bloomberg—depicts Maxwell as closely involved in money movements, reputational pushback, and intimate logistics.”

One of the most startling Trump-related moments is disarmingly brief. On Sept. 14, 2006, Maxwell wrote, “Plse review list and add or remove peeps,” attaching a roster of 51 politicians, financiers, and power players.

Do the newly published emails show that the friendship was truly over? Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

The purpose of the list isn’t stated—Bloomberg could not determine it from the email itself, given that there was no subject line or context to indicate what it referred to—Epstein’s two-word reply was short but striking.

It said simply: “Remove trump.”

The removal of Trump’s name from whatever the list was came two months after Epstein was charged in Florida with solicitation of prostitution, and as federal scrutiny was snowballing.

A year later, Epstein would sign a secretive 2007 non-prosecution deal that spared him federal charges.

Some accounts suggest Epstein and Trump had fallen out in 2004, with some attributing that to a multi-million-dollar property deal dispute. Epstein was found dead in his cell in 2019, at the age of 66, while facing child sex trafficking charges.

However, Trump—under intense pressure to explain his friendship with Epstein—told reporters in late July that he cut ties after Epstein “stole” female employees who worked at his Mar-a-Lago private members club.

Yet a Daily Beast exclusive in early August reported that the billionaire financier had remained a member of the exclusive venue until October 2007, more than a year after he was indicted on one count of soliciting prostitution, and despite widespread media coverage that disclosed allegations of his sexual contact with minors.

The president has sought to play down his friendship with a man he described in 2002 as “a terrific guy,” as the 79-year-old fights the release of the files related to the late pedophile financier.

Maxwell, seen here attending the Polo Ralph Lauren host Victories of Athlete Ally at Polo Ralph Lauren Store on November 3, 2015 in New York City, continued to be a fixture on the social scene long after Epstein was disgraced. Jared Siskin/Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

And this latest exchange between Epstein and his associate and co-conspirator Maxwell, 63—who is serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking—perhaps indicates that the friendship between Epstein and Trump had truly ended.

The messages also add detail to a well-documented social overlap in the late ’90s and early 2000s, including the widely seen 2000 photo of Trump, wife Melania, Epstein, and Maxwell at Mar-a-Lago, and coverage of numerous events where the now-president crossed paths with Epstein and Maxwell.

This latest release of Maxwell’s emails is likely to do little to quell the storm of questions facing him about Epstein.

The emails also show Trump surfacing again on Aug. 23, 2007, as Epstein and Maxwell war-gamed the intense press and prosecutorial scrutiny around Epstein’s Florida case.

Maxwell wrote, “You have to assume they went to donald trump,” before ticking through potential reporting avenues and sources. It is not clear who “they” refers to.

The White House was forced this week to deny a claim by his ally Mike Johnson that Trump had been an FBI “informant” in the Epstein case. Johnson was then forced to walk back on that claim.

Beyond those mentions, Bloomberg reports Trump appears only “three minor” times in the entire cache.

Maxwell told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in a July interview that she “never saw Trump act inappropriately with Epstein.”

The emails do, however, highlight Maxwell’s role in curating Epstein’s social universe—right down to who belonged on a “power list,” whatever its purpose.

Maxwell and Espetin were archetypal networkers, Here they are with Deborah Blohm and Gwendolyn Beck at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, 1995. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

The White House, asked by Bloomberg about Trump’s name in the emails, dismissed the whole thing. “This is just more stupid, fake news playing into the hands of the Democrat Hoax trying to link President Trump and Epstein,” spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said.

However, Bloomberg says it vetted the inbox through cryptographic checks, metadata work, and cross-referencing with public records and other materials.

The outlet stressed that the account was one of several Epstein used and that deletions likely occurred—meaning the tranche of emails is incomplete.

Despite that, it offers a rare, first-person look at the way Epstein leveraged wealth, gifts, and access to build and defend his network.

According to Bloomberg, Maxwell even coordinated a “shared” fertility treatment with Epstein. In late 2005, she sent Epstein step-by-step directions for a semen sample tied to her procedure—“within 90 mins of my procedure” and “all the ejaculate must be collected.”

In September 2007, she wrote, “Your cup + instructions are in the oval room… The sample has to be dropped off at 10 + you HAVE to fill out the forms.”

The email strongly suggests IVF using Epstein’s sample—though there’s no confirmation in the cache that it went ahead or what the outcome was.

The Epstein saga facing Trump continues to develop. House Democrats on Monday released an alleged 2003 birthday note said to be from Trump to Epstein—something Trump has tried to swat away as a “dead issue,” and the White House says is “fake.”