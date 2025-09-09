Leavitt’s Surprise Offer to Prove Trump Didn’t Send Epstein Letter

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says she would be willing to use a handwriting expert to prove that President Donald Trump did not sign a sexually suggestive letter to notorious child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

One day after the House Democrats released the explosive contents of a 50th birthday book containing a lewd drawing and a signature that appeared to be the president’s, the administration doubled down on Trump’s claim that he had nothing to do with it.

Donald Trump's alleged birthday doodle drawing letter to Jeffrey Epstein. Oversight Democrats

Asked during her press briefing if the White House would support using a handwriting expert to back this up, Leavitt replied: “Sure, we would support that.”

“In fact, I have already seen many forensic analysts—I believe it was (conservative outlet) The Daily Signal that published a piece with three separate analysts who said this was absolutely not the president’s signature, and we have maintained that position all along,” she said.

“The president did not write this letter; he did not sign this letter.”

Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Details of the birthday book first emerged in July, when the Wall Street Journal first reported on the letter and drawing that Trump allegedly sent to Epstein as part of a birthday gift two decades ago.

The letter contained several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman.

“We have certain things in common, Jeffrey,” Trump is alleged to have written on the gift.

“Enigmas never age, have you noticed that? … Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that the Wall Street Journal printed a "FAKE" letter. Truth Social

But the revelations have infuriated the president, who immediately filed a $10 billion libel lawsuit against media mogul Rupert Murdoch, along with the Journal’s publisher, Dow Jones & Co., and the two reporters who wrote the article, in federal court for the Southern District of Florida.

“I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his ‘pile of garbage’ newspaper. That will be an interesting experience!!!” he wrote at the time.

The political firestorm resurfaced again this week, after Democrats on the Oversight committee released the entire contents of the 50th birthday book, which was organized by Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, and filled with personal letters and memories from their famous friends.

Observers noted the alleged letter shared similarities to other drawings and correspondence Trump has produced.

Among them was a 1999 thank you note to talk show host Larry King, in which Trump crossed out “Sincerely” and replaced it with “Love, Donald” in bold black marker.

Another was a letter to singer Tony Bennett dated 2000. Trump signed it and added a note in the same bold black marker.

However, Leavitt insisted that the letter had nothing to do with the president, who would continue his lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal.

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and their supporters pose for a photo during a rally in support of victims of the disgraced financier and sex trafficker outside the U.S. Capitol on September 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Why are the Democrats suddenly caring about this?” she asked.

“Because they’re desperately trying to concoct a hoax to smear the president of the United States. We have seen this time and time again.

“They could have cared about this four years ago, when Joe Biden was in office. They could have pushed for transparency then.