Epstein Files Have Two Major Trump Ticking Time Bombs: Author

A Friday morning FBI raid on Trump nemesis John Bolton’s home will only add to a laundry list of stunts designed to pull MAGA’s attention away from the Jeffrey Epstein files, according to Trump biographer Michael Wolff.

Hours before federal agents swarmed Bolton’s Washington, D.C. office and Maryland home, the former Trump national security adviser had ripped the MAGA figurehead’s flop summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Bolton returned to his Bethesda, Maryland home Friday following its search by the FBI. Tasos Katopodis/REUTERS

In an interview with CNN’s The Source guest host Brianna Keilar, Bolton alleged that Putin had “rolled” Trump away from threats of sanctions as he continues to wage his war on Ukraine.

“Of course, the Russians want to slow-roll this [negotiation process],” said Bolton. “They‘re hoping the whole thing will go away as they successfully slow-rolled Trump‘s efforts during the first six months.”

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Yet on The Daily Beast podcast, Wolff alleged that any distraction away from the Epstein files is only temporary, as their contents could blow up in Trump’s face in two major ways.

“Epstein is a problem. It could in fact be a mortal problem,” said Wolff. “Congress has insisted on seeing some aspects of these so-called Epstein files... There’s two questions: What are they going to get? And actually, a continuing question never answered is what is in these files?”

Wolff predicts there will be depositions from the “many, many women who have accused disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse,” with most of that material already made public.

Trump has faced continued scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Davidoff Studios/Getty

“Then there will be the FBI’s own investigation of those women,” said Wolff. “And it’s not all of those women, it’s the women that they have chosen for whatever reason to investigate or vet, you might say.”

According to Wolff, things could spell trouble for Trump with the FBI investigations of these women and challenges to their credibility. “From the MAGA point of view, to complicate the story in any way is a box that the administration does not want to open,” he said.

Wolff said what was even more curious to him was the Department of Justice’s 2019 decision to break its 2007 non-prosecution agreement with Epstein.

Wolff added, “This is a complicated deal, but a big deal,” because such agreements nearly never broken. “If the justice departments breaks them, who would ever agree to them?” said Wolff.

Ghislaine spoke to DOJ deputy AG Todd Blanche for two days last month. Polak Mathieu/Getty Images

Wolff surmised that what could have caused them to break such a deal in Epstein’s case was Epstein beginning to spill on his associates, including Trump. Wolff alleged that several people in the Southern District of New York had been investigating Trump at the time and had been fired in Trump’s second administration for this reason.

“Did they break this non-prosecution agreement in the hope of of leveraging Jeffrey Epstein to deliver evidence about Donald Trump? That’s just another aspect of what’s going to be in these files and quite likely a key area that the President Trump White House does not want exposed,” said Wolff.

The Department of Justice, led by Pam Bondi, on Friday released tapes of its two-day interview with Epstein’s alleged procurer of underage girls Ghislaine Maxwell. Eric Lee/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Department of Justice, led by Pam Bondi, on Friday released tapes of its two-day interview with Epstein’s alleged procurer of underage girls Ghislaine Maxwell—now 63 and serving her 20-year prison sentence in much more cushier digs thanks to her cooperation with the feds.

Among a laundry list of secrets and lies, Maxwell claimed that no Epstein “client list” exists. She added, “There’s no list of people getting massages. I don’t have... I can barely recall all the people. I can barely recall. I struggle to recall actual people that I met.”

The Trump administration's decision to close its investigation into Epstein has inadvertently drawn fresh attention to President Donald Trump’s past friendship with him. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Yet Wolff asserted that there is still much more to uncover after the FBI raided Epstein’s house and took computers and other devices.

“Obviously, the emails are there. Those emails will likely implicate a vast number of other people who have not yet been connected to Jeffrey Epstein,” said Wolff, adding that those emails will also “expose who Jeffrey Epstein was talking to on a frequent daily basis in the second Trump administration.”

He added, “And of course, one of the things that he was talking to them about was Donald Trump.”

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung ripped author Michael Wolf in a comment to the Daily Beast. DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images

In a response to aforementioned Epstein claims, as well as claims that Trump raged over “fat Black women,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung characterized Wolff as a “lying sack of s---t” in a statement to the Daily Beast.

Cheung called Wolff a “fraud” who “routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”