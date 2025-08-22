New Tapes Reveal Ghislaine Spilling Her Secrets and Lies

Ghislaine Maxwell revealed details of her warped relationship with child predator Jeffrey Epstein in sensational tapes released on Friday by the Department of Justice.

The one-time socialite and convicted sex offender spilled her secrets to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche during a two-day interview behind bars while serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Maxwell did not give evidence at her trial but agreed to speak to Blanche as the Trump administration faced pressure to make public its files on its inquiries about Epstein.

After the two-day interview last month, Maxwell was moved to the low-security Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

In the tapes, Maxwell, 63, reveals how:

Epstein wasn’t interested in sexual intercourse because of a heart condition. And she had a medical condition that meant she didn’t enjoy sex.

Epstein would take testosterone pills. “I don’t know what, I don’t know anything above that. And like I said, he did the testosterone, which made him mean.”

She believed his character changed during the years she knew him and said his later interest in “underage people” was because he was “unwell.”

She was once on an IRA murder and kidnap list.

She initially worked for Epstein for just $25,000 a year, but her salary later increased to $250,000.

Her media mogul father, Robert Maxwell, former owner of the New York Daily News, was a spy. Asked whether she had any contact with Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, she answered cryptically: “Well, not deliberately.”

Media proprietor and fraudster, Robert Maxwell (1923 - 1991) at a party on his yacht with daughter Ghislaine and wife Elisabeth (1921 - 2013) circa 1990. Mirrorpix/Getty Images

There was no “client list” with the names of high-profile individuals associated with Epstein. “There’s no list,” she said. There’s no list of people getting massages. I don’t have... I can barely recall all the people. I can barely recall. I struggle to recall actual people that I met," she added.

She did compile a leather-bound picture album for Epstein’s 50th birthday, but denied including a contribution from Donald Trump.

"Ghislaine Maxwell outside her E. 65th St. Manhattan townhouse in 2015." New York Daily News via Getty

She believes Epstein was murdered in his prison cell and thinks another inmate was responsible. “I think, is [suicide] possible? Of course it’s possible. But I don’t know of any reason why, and I don’t believe in the blackmail or in any of this. I don’t think Epstein had a hit on [him] like that.” She added, “I do not believe he died by suicide, no.”

She compared the case to the “Salem witch trials.”

When she first met Epstein, he had a giant ketchup stain on his tie.

She insisted she did not inherit any money from her disgraced tycoon father—“not a single penny.”

She used a “hypothetical” example to explain Epstein’s business, saying Blanche should imagine if the Sinaloa drugs cartel boss El Chapo wanted to launder $1 billion and how the disgraced financier could help him.

She insisted there were no cameras inside Epstein’s homes, except in his Palm Beach mansion, which were installed when he suspected someone of stealing money.