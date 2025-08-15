Ghislaine Maxwell Not ‘Making Any Friends’ at New Prison Digs

Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrival at a Texas prison camp has been called “radioactive,” with guard staff warning inmates to proceed with caution when interacting with the convicted sex trafficker.

Maxwell—who was convicted in 2022 of conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to abuse minors—was serving a 20-year prison sentence at a Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida, before her Aug. 1 transfer to a minimum-security Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Bryan, Texas, CNN reported. Security Journal Americas has named the facility among the “Best Jails in America to Serve Time.”

Although Maxwell has now found herself in one of the “best” places to serve out the remainder of her sentence, prison consultant Sam Mangel, who has clients at the facility, told CNN that she isn’t making “any friends.”

Mangel described her presence as “radioactive,” saying the facility’s white-collar inmates avoid any association with her.

Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred to a Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, after a 9-hour meeting with the Department of Justice. Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

“Nobody’s going to rock the boat there. They want to serve the remainder of their sentences with whatever modicum of comfort Bryan provides,” Mangel told CNN.

The timing of Maxwell’s transfer, which came after a 9-hour interview with the Department of Justice (DOJ), has sparked concerns among House Democrats about witness tampering, Axios reported.

In a letter addressed to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Bureau of Prisons Director William K. Marshall III, House Democrats said Maxwell’s transfer to cushier digs raises concerns that the “administration may now be attempting to tamper with a crucial witness, conceal President Trump’s relationship with convicted sex offenders, and coax Ms. Maxwell into providing false or misleading testimony.”

One of Camp Bryan’s perks is its puppy raising partnership with Canine Companions, which allows inmates to participate in the training of puppies as service animals. However, Maxwell has already been barred from the program, with the organization specifying that sex traffickers are not allowed into the program.

On the heels of MAGA’s increased calls for the DOJ to release further documents from the Epstein files, which allegedly include President Donald Trump, Maxwell has been thrust back into the spotlight. Seizing the moment, Maxwell has already parlayed her attention into a prison transfer while her lawyers and family are also reportedly pushing for Trump to pardon her.

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to abuse minors. Arnaldo Magnani/Getty

“Well, I’m allowed to give her a pardon, but I—nobody’s approached me with it. Nobody’s asked me about it,” Trump said last month.