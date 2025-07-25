Ghislaine Maxwell Leaves DOJ Interview With Mysterious Box

Ghislaine Maxwell returned to prison carrying a mysterious box following her interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, leading to more questions about the convicted sex trafficker and the Trump administration.

The contents of the white box weren’t immediately clear. Maxwell’s attorney did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Maxwell, the former associate and girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is serving a 20-year sentence in a low-security women’s prison in Florida for sex trafficking and conspiracy to recruit underage girls for sex acts.

Maxwell was interviewed for about six hours on Thursday, during which her lawyer says she was forthright with every response.

“She never invoked a privilege. She never declined to answer. She answered all the questions truthfully, honestly, and to the best of her ability,” David Oscar Markus said outside the U.S. courthouse in Tallahassee.

WCTV

The interview is expected to continue Friday.

“The Department of Justice will share additional information about what we learned at the appropriate time,” Blanche, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, said in a statement on X.

Uncertainties about what may be taking place behind closed doors persist.

A former aide to Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday that the president is scheming up a “hidden pardon” deal with Maxwell, which would have her say he participated in no wrongdoing with Epstein, the sex offender who died in prison in 2019 amid new charges of sex trafficking.

Maxwell was arrested in July 2020, and has been serving a 20-year sentence since 2022. REUTERS

Dave Aronberg, Bondi’s drug czar when she was Florida’s attorney general, told CNN Thursday that there could be in the works “a deal with Ghislaine Maxwell that she would get some immunity now and maybe a hidden pardon in the future: some sort of implication that she would be pardoned in the future if she comes out and says that the president was... not involved in any criminal activity.”