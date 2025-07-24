Ghislaine Maxwell Didn’t Plead the Fifth During Six-Hour DOJ Grilling: Lawyer

Ghislaine Maxwell met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Thursday, and her lawyer said she answered “every single question” Blanche asked her.

“Productive meeting today with the Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and Ghislaine Maxwell,” Maxwell’s attorney David Markus said outside the U.S. Courthouse in Tallahassee.

Markus went on to say that Maxwell, a British socialite turned Jeffrey Epstein associate and convicted sex offender, “answered all the questions” from the DOJ official.

“She never invoked a privilege. She never declined to answer. She answered all the questions truthfully, honestly, and to the best of her ability,” Markus said.

In a statement to the Daily Beast, Markus confirmed that Maxwell, 63, did not plead the Fifth Amendment during her meeting with Blanche.

“She answered all questions and did not take the 5th. I have no other comment.”

Blanche, who previously served as President Trump’s personal lawyer during his criminal cases, did not answer questions from reporters after the six-hour-long courthouse meeting.

“Today, I met with Ghislaine Maxwell, and I will continue my interview of her tomorrow,” Blanche later posted on X. “The Department of Justice will share additional information about what we learned at the appropriate time.”

The meeting between Blanche and Maxwell comes after a rapid acceleration in action from the Justice Department, which announced earlier this week that the meeting would take place “in the coming days” and followed through on Thursday.

It is unknown what exactly Blanche asked Maxwell. She is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.

The decision to send Blanche to meet with Maxwell has been widely interpreted as an attempt to appease President Trump’s supporters, who have been calling for the release of the Epstein files.

In the past week, Trump has been buffeted by Epstein-related headlines—from a Wall Street Journal report that he sent Epstein a racy birthday card in 2003 to the emergence of more old photos of the two men together.