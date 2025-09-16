Pam Bondi Says No One Knows When Trump, 79, Sleeps

Attorney General Pam Bondi has shared her insights into the curious nocturnal habits of Donald Trump.

The president has a reputation for operating on minimal sleep, with everyone from Kid Rock to JD Vance mentioning his habit of calling them at all hours.

Bondi praised Trump as “the kindest, warmest, toughest, smartest human being I know,” on The Katie Miller Show on Monday, before touching on the 79-year-old president’s sleeping habits.

US President Donald Trump catching a little bit of rest. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

“None of us can keep up with him, we always joke,” Bondi said. “I don’t know how he does it. I mean, none of us know when he sleeps. He’s working all the time and it’s just constant for him.”

She added, “There aren’t enough hours in the day for any of us.”

Trump is no stranger to random late-night posting sprees on his Truth Social account, often using all capital letters and verging on the erratic.

The National Institute of Aging says people at Trump’s age need between seven to nine hours of sleep each night. The institute also noted “many older people don’t sleep well” and that “older adults are also more likely to take medications and have medical conditions that affect sleep.”

Bondi’s comments come just over a week after Vice President JD Vance admitted Trump “doesn’t have an off switch.”

“Sometimes the president will call you at 12:30 or 2:00 in the morning, and then he’ll call you at 6:00 in the morning about a totally different topic,” he told Fox News’ My View with Lara Trump. “It’s like, ‘Mr. President, did you go to sleep last night?’”

The comments echo that of MAGA musician Kid Rock, who said he and Trump share the ability to operate on only a few hours sleep each night.

“I did this kind of sleep study a few years ago with Cleveland Clinic and and the result was basically there’s like 2 percent of people who sleep four or five hours a night are just fine,” the 54-year old performer told The Will Cain Show in May.

“The same thing with him [Trump],” he continued. “Like, you know, I’ll talk to him at two in the morning and then, you know, sometimes after I have a few beers, I’m like, “Hey, what’s up?” And then he’ll call me at like 5:00 a.m. and be like, “How do you like it?” I’m like, “I’m up. I’m ready to go.”

Donald Trump and Kid Rock are sleep dodgers. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The question over Trump’s sleeping habits followed increased discussion of his health, arising from his swollen ankles and the persistent bruising on his hands. He was seen hiding his hands on Monday during an Oval Office meeting.

After a health check from his doctor, the White House said the swelling was due to chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition where veins struggle to flow blood back to the heart.

Donald Trump attends a September 11th observance event with a droopy face. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Last month the White House used disgraced doctor and MAGA loyalist Ronny Jackson to claim Trump was “the healthiest president this nation has ever seen” and was “mentally and physically sharper than ever before.”