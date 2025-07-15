Karoline Leavitt Brags About Trump’s Sleep Habits
President Donald Donald rarely sleeps, according to Karoline Leavitt. “I witness it with my own two eyes every day, that man is working around the clock,” the fiercely-loyal White House press secretary said on Fox News’ Hannity Monday night. “He hardly ever sleeps. He’s constantly thinking about not just the problems in our country here, but around this world, and how to solve them.” Trump does seem to be up at all hours, although he often seems to be thinking about much more than just solutions to the country’s problems. He’s prone to posting sprees late at night, with subjects ranging from attacks on comedians to spreading wild conspiracy theories about his predecessor Joe Biden. In March, he announced in a middle-of-the-night post that he was buying a Tesla. The president behaved similarly during his first stint in office. In 2018, his MAGA-loving White House physician, Ronny Jackson, estimated that Trump sleeps four or five hours a night. “He’s probably been like that his whole life. He’s just one of those people who just does not require a lot of sleep,” Jackson said. Former President Barack Obama also reportedly slept for only five hours or so a night when he was in office, and Bill Clinton reported getting five or six hours.