New Pope Leo XIV Bashed JD Vance on Twitter Just Weeks Ago

Pope Leo XIV called out Vice President J.D. Vance in a social media post just weeks ago bluntly calling him “wrong.”

Posting on his X profile as Cardinal Robert Prevost, he criticized Vance for an interview he gave about Christianity on Fox News.

“JD Vance is wrong,” he said. “Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others.”

The new pope, 69, posted the rebuke on X, together with a link to an article from the National Catholic Reporter reporting on the fallout from Vance’s remarks.

JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others https://t.co/hDKPKuMXmu via @NCRonline — Robert Prevost (@drprevost) February 3, 2025

Vance had claimed that a teaching known as “ordo amoris” justified MAGA’s crackdowns on immigrants. “[Y]ou love your family, and then you love your neighbor, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens in your own country, and then after that you can focus and prioritize the rest of the world,” Vance said in late January.

But Pope Francis spoke out strongly against him, giving the Catholic convert a lesson on theology in a public letter—and his successor, Pope Leo XIV tweeted his approval.

The tweet is one of a series which will be heavily scrutinized for clues about the first American pope’s political views—and none appear to be in favor of Trump.

The new Pope made it clear that he was opposed to President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration. He quoted Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of the New York Archdiocese, from a Washington Post article in 2015, posting on his X account at the time: “Cardinal Dolan: Why Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric is so problematic.”

Cardinal Dolan: Why Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric is so problematic http://t.co/GVEbTbOVwu — Robert Prevost (@drprevost) July 31, 2015

In the Op-ed article, Dolan didn’t mention Trump by name, but wrote: “I am not in the business of telling people what candidates they should support or who deserves their vote.

“But as a Catholic, I take seriously the Bible’s teaching that we are to welcome the stranger, one of the most frequently mentioned moral imperatives in both the Old and New Testament.”

MAGA supporters were quick to show their disdain for the new Pope, with right-wing activist Laura Loomer commenting on several of his posts on X.

Loomer posted: “Meet the new American Pope. Of course he’s anti-MAGA and WOKE. Another Open Borders Pope. Gross.”