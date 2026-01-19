Trump’s Greenland Meltdown in Late-Night Truth Social Post

Donald Trump has repeated his warnings of an imminent American takeover of Greenland in a late-night social media post.

Trump, 79, is desperate to control Greenland, which is a semiautonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. He has claimed the U.S. needs Greenland for national security reasons and to stop Russia or China claiming the island first.

However his plans have seen pushback from NATO and European leaders.

On Sunday, Trump took to Truth Social to share his latest threats related to the territory.

“NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that ‘you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland’,” Trump posted. “Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!”

His latest post follows a lengthy screed on Saturday where he threatened to charge a 10 percent import tax on eight European nations to punish them for opposing his plans to take over Greenland. It would start on Feb. 1.

Trump then said the countries-Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland-would have the tariff increased to 25 percent from June 1.

“This is a very dangerous situation for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Planet,” Trump said in his post.

“These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable,” he wrote. “Therefore, it is imperative that, in order to protect Global Peace and Security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situation end quickly, and without question.”

NATO members released a statement after Trump’s post, saying they stand in “full solidarity” with the Kingdom of Denmark and the people of Greenland and warned of a “dangerous downward spiral” Trump was instigating.

“Building on the process begun last week, we stand ready to engage in a dialogue based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that we stand firmly behind,” the statement read.

It added, “Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. We will continue to stand united and coordinated in our response. We are committed to upholding our sovereignty.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen hit back at Trump’s threats. “We want to cooperate and we are not the ones seeking conflict,” she said. “And I am happy for the consistent messages from the rest of the continent: Europe will not be blackmailed.”

She added, “It is all the more important that we stand firm on the fundamental values that created the European community.”

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer spoke with NATO allies before speaking with Trump. A spokeswoman for his office told the BBC he reinforced that Greenland’s security remained a priority. “He also said that applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of Nato allies is wrong.”

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday refused to rule out U.S. military action on Greenland.

He told NBC’s Meet the Press that “Greenland can only be defended if it is part of the US, and it will not need to be defended if it is part of the U.S”.