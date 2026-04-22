Trump Completely Loses It After Being Branded a ‘Sucker’

President Donald Trump flipped out with a 296-word tirade after an editorial writer on a Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper said Iran “takes him for a sucker.”

The Wall Street Journal’s Elliot Kaufman wrote an op-ed on Monday that suggested Tehran was playing the president, as peace negotiations continue to falter.

Kaufman argues that this is by design. Iran’s playbook, he writes, is to promise something vague, get a concession from Trump, and then not fully deliver. But Trump disagrees with this assessment, to say the least.

Truth Social / Donald Trump

“THE WALL STREET JOURNAL HAS LOST ITS WAY!” he responded to the article on Truth Social on Tuesday, before launching into a stunning meltdown.

“An IDIOT on The Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board, named Elliot Kaufman, just wrote an Op Ed entitled, ‘The Iranians Take Trump for a Sucker.’ Really?” Trump began, before listing the merits of Operation Epic Fury and casting himself as uniquely forceful compared to his predecessors.

Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch, 95, has an uneasy relationship with Trump. Carlo Allegri/REUTERS

In his telling, the regime’s navy sits at the bottom of the sea, its air force is finished, its air systems wiped out, and its nuclear infrastructure “obliterated” in a single shadowy strike by U.S. B-2 bombers. Its leadership cadre has been decapitated—most notably military mastermind Qasem Soleimani—while the economy is supposedly bleeding hundreds of millions a day under a U.S.-controlled chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.

The Wall Street Journal’s Elliot Kaufman. Elliot Kaufman/LinkedIn

He returned to Kaufman and fired shots at the Journal’s owner, media mogul Rupert Murdoch. “But despite all of this, I have a MORON on the Editorial Board of The Wall Street Journal writing about me being taken for a ‘sucker.’ Iran certainly doesn’t think so! Neither does anyone else. I guess Rupert Murdoch told him to write it this way, because The Wall Street Journal has lost its way, no longer required reading, just another failing political ‘RAG!’”

Kaufman himself responded on X, sharing the screenshot and adding, “My wife: . . . you’re still going to do the dishes tonight, right?”