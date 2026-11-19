A rigid-looking bulge jutting out from beneath the back of Trump’s suit has set off a guessing game.

By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

A curious protrusion on President Donald Trump’s rear during his sit-down with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has sparked renewed speculation about his health.

The 80-year-old president’s bulge was spotted in a video posted by his communications adviser Margo Martin, who filmed him greeting Putin, 74, on the sidelines of the APEC Leaders’ Summit in Shenzhen, China.

“What is the box Trump carries around his rear?” one user commented under Martin’s post. Margo Martin/X

As Trump walked toward Putin, a bizarre, rigid-looking bump jutted out from under the back of his suit. It was most pronounced just above his right hip, where a stiff, pointy protrusion appeared to press against the fabric of his suit.

He shook Putin’s hand before leaning in to whisper something in his ear, to which the usually stony-faced Putin responded with a broad smile.

The bulge was first spotted as Trump hit the campaign trail in August and has since become a recurring subject of speculation, with many wondering whether it could be tied to a secret health condition. Margo Martin/X

Trump made his way to the seats with his distinctive dragging gait, barely bending his knees, before launching into fawning remarks about his relationship with the murderous despot.

“We’ve had a great relationship for many years,” he said, standing with his center of gravity seemingly shifted forward and his arms suspended in front of him. “We’ve known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this—or at least start. But I think they’ll come out of this.”

Trump touted his relationship with the Russian dictator before their meeting. Margo Martin/X

The strange bulge on the president’s hip set off a guessing game about what was lurking beneath his suit.

Independent journalist Aaron Rupar wrote, “note Trump’s a-- contraption.”

“I noticed that and it’s got to be some kind of medical device,” one X user replied, as another responded, “Right? Some kind of pump? Bag?”

One person chimed in, “I believe he is using an exoskeleton device that is designed to go over clothes. No one will ever notice.”

Martin’s own X post, intended to cast Trump’s meeting with a U.S. adversary in a flattering light, was instead also flooded with comments about the president’s bulge.

“What is the box Trump carries around his rear?” one user asked.

“They let him sit on that upholstery with his usual butt pad, huh? That must be what’s strapped under his trousers,” another theorized.

Play Video

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bulge was first spotted as Trump hit the campaign trail in August and has since become a recurring subject of speculation, with many wondering whether it could be tied to a secret health condition.

The president has displayed several visible signs of physical decline, including his bruised hand, bulging cankles, and his tendency to doze off at public events—such as during a roundtable at the APEC summit.