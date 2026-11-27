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Donald Trump was suffering from miserable hair on the day of his big Thanksgiving party.

The president threw a soirée at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach on Thursday, but in the hours before, his famous hair looked wispy and out of sorts.

As the image-obsessed 80-year-old called serving troops with his wife, Melania, to wish them a happy Thanksgiving, the White House camera trained on them for an hour and 14 minutes picked up the top of his dome. Over and over again.

Reuters snapped his odd do too. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

It showed a wavy nest, part flattened, part errant swirls as he droned about his accomplishments to the patient troops. At times those swirls appeared to open up, giving way to a significant bald patch at the back of his head.

As he looked down at pages of dense notes, strange patches of skin were visible on the right side of his head from crown to hairline.

Along his left-hand side, great sweeps emanated from his parting towards the ear, as if under the weight of an invisible hat.

There were bald patches down his right side. White House

There was also an unfortunate photograph, snapped by Reuters photographer Kevin Lamarque.

Lamarque’s work showed a swoop of sticky-looking, clumped strands curling down over his forehead before flicking up over his left eye and rising into an incongruously high tuft sticking out over his left temple.

It wasn’t his only hair calamity this holiday season. As he pardoned two turkeys—Freedom and Feathers—at the White House, Washington wind exposed a thin patch on the back of his head.

Cameras showed an unfortunate drift leftward from his parting. White House

That time, a Reuters photographer captured his hair flapping as he stood behind the birds. Network cameras also captured it as he turned to look at the People’s House mid-monologue.

Trump’s hair has become a character in itself during his time in the White House. That personality was on show often during his doomed rallies ahead of the midterms, where it was often cosplayed as a cockatoo’s crest.

Scalp was visible underneath. White House

In one incident in Salina, Kansas, he was afflicted by a horror case of hat hair.

When he removed a white “USA” baseball cap, it revealed a uniformed, domed nest below. It was crumpled and disturbed. Again, patches of scalp were visible as the strands below lapped awkwardly over the back and sides.

Patient troops listened as Trump spoke of his accomplishments. White House

At another rally, he said his hair made him “depressed.”

“Getting a little bit thin up there,” he said after catching a glimpse of the back of his head on a big screen in San Antonio. “I’m not happy.”

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Trump’s Thanksgiving party was predictably tacky. A White House press pool report from AFP showed waiters ferrying trays around the gilded ballroom as guests tucked into their food.

Images from the event showed white tablecloths and gold colored chairs. Mar-a-Lago’s official Instagram account showed gold-colored cutlery and ornate plates beneath a legion of glasses.

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

“A table set for gathering, gratitude, and the traditions that bring us together,” the club wrote in the photographs’ caption.

Trump and Melania’s son Barron was reported by the Daily Mail to have been due to attend. So too were Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos, and Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Bettina Anderson.