Cash has poured into his bank account under Trump 2.0.

By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

A longtime Trump adviser’s astonishing pay raise has been revealed by subpoenaed court documents.

Jason Miller’s earnings skyrocketed when Donald Trump returned to the White House for his second term.

Miller was handpicked to be the 80-year-old’s first-term White House communications director but failed to be appointed amid a scandal with a campaign aide.

Jason Miller was at Trump’s New Hampshire presidential primary election night watch party in 2024. Mike Segar/Reuters

It wasn’t the end of his relationship with Trump, however, as he remained in the real estate tycoon’s orbit and has appeared on TV to defend him, The Washington Post reported.

But Miller’s scandal still dogs him and is at the heart of the newly released earnings.

The Trump adviser had an extramarital affair with a fellow aide during the 2016 campaign that resulted in a pregnancy. In the years since, A.J. Delgado and Miller have traded accusations amid a long-running child support battle over their son, and she subpoenaed his financial records ahead of their November trial.

Details of Miller’s massive pay raise were shared by Occupy Democrats activist Grant Stern and later by the Post.

Miller with Stephen Miller and Trump in 2024. Brian Snyder/Reuters

It noted that he earned $879,000 in 2023, but for the year up to September 2026, his accountant reported his income at roughly $15 million.

According to his accountancy numbers cited by the Post, he earned $1.4 million in 2024 and $4 million in 2025.

A court-filed sworn financial statement seen by the newspaper showed the money came predominantly from his two firms, SHW Partners and Scipio Strategic. He owns them both.

Miller started appearing regularly at the White House over the summer amid talks about joining as an unpaid adviser, the newspaper reported.

Miller attended Trump’s criminal trial in New York in May 2024 alongside Karoline Leavitt. Doug Mills/via Reuters

He was also a registered foreign agent for India and Romania during the same time period.

He had large payments from the government of India, the bank records show.

The company formerly known as Paramount Skydance and the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates were also among the largest payers.

“I take all ethics, lobbying registration, and financial disclosure obligations seriously and have complied with all applicable requirements,” Miller told the Daily Beast in a statement.

His two firms have had a bumper year. Saul Loeb/via Reuters

“I’m under no obligation to discuss this leak of my financial records by A.J. Delgado, the latest step in her decade-long conduct of abusive litigation that has repeatedly seen her admonished by Circuit Court judges in Miami.”

The Beast has seen that while SHW shows up regularly in federal lobbying filings on behalf of a range of clients, Scipio Strategic does not show up at all.

The Post reports, however, that $6.7 million of his $15 million was through the second firm.

In all, his public lobbying and foreign-agent filings for this year amount to $2.4 million.

He has been an adviser to Trump but failed to be officially appointed in 2016. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

In a sworn financial affidavit for the case, filed on the day of the midterms, he wrote he “is currently an unpaid special government employee.”

It also said he was an “unpaid employee” employed by the “White House.”

“Jason Miller was never an SGE [special government employee] at the WH,” a White House spokesperson said.

Miller was subpoenaed by the mother of his child. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

“We have enjoyed many different thoughts and opinions throughout this administration and will continue to do so. Our campus remains open to friends old and new, from either side of the political spectrum.”

After that statement was shown to him by the Post, Miller said “I never completed the formal onboarding process.”