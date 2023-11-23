Ex-Trump Staffer A.J. Delgado Now Says Her Boss, Jason Miller, Raped Her

Jason Miller, one of Donald Trump’s longest-serving and closest political aides, is one again in the broiler.

The long and salacious saga of his extramarital affair with former Trump political aide A.J. Delgado took a sudden dark turn on Wednesday, when she sued her ex-boss in an explosive lawsuit that now describes his predatory relationship as rape.

The Cuban-American lawyer has spent years publicly attacking Miller for using his position of power during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign to prey on her—then turning into a deadbeat dad who’s even been publicly skewered by CNN’s Jake Tapper for refusing to pay child support.

But on Wednesday, Delgado turned up the heat with a lawsuit against the Trump 2024 campaign, Miller, and the prominent Republican consulting firm where he worked during the ordeal, Jamestown Associates. Court documents describe “a cycle of sexual coercion, rape, sexual assault, abuse, battery, sexual harassment, and sex trafficking.”

In an interview with The Atlantic, Delgado previously referred to her brief affair with Miller as “a really nice, sweet relationship.” Trump’s right hand political man says the shifting story is part of a nonstop mission for revenge.

“History has shown a pattern of conduct by Delgado simply intended to harass my family while wasting the judiciary’s time and resources,” he said in a statement to The Daily Beast on Thanksgiving evening.

The lawsuit claims that Miller specifically hired Delgado for her looks after having an assistant comb through her social media, where Miller gawked at a photo of her in a bikini. Delgado asserts that she tried to dismiss flirtations remarks from her direct supervisor, but things went horribly wrong on the night before Trump’s presidential debate against Hillary Clinton on Oct. 19, 2016 at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas.

The lawsuit claims that Miller plied her with alcohol at Las Vegas’ TAO restaurant and a strip club one night with fellow staffers, then directed her and a female staffer back to Delgado’s hotel room for a debate prep session—only to have the other woman “abruptly” disappear from the suite “at Miller’s behest.”

“Delgado, who had had an extremely busy day and had had very little to eat, was inebriated, nauseated, and felt unwell,” the lawsuit states. “The next morning, Delgado awoke in the bedroom portion of the suite, partially dressed, with her jumpsuit hanging around her ankle, what appeared to be vomit on the side of her pillow, and one of her high heels on the bed. There was evidence that Miller had had penetrative sex with her in her hotel suite, relations that were not consented to by Delgado, and Delgado was fully unable to consent to any sexual relations.”

The lawsuit claims it happened again and again for two months: at the Las Vegas Trump Hotel, at the Trump golf resort in Doral (where she believes she got pregnant), and at his apartment in Manhattan. And Delgado asserts that Miller was always “refusing to use protection, despite her protests,” and that she “had no choice but to feign interest, out of fear that rejecting Miller would have disastrous repercussions for her White House job and even for any position at all within the general Trump orbit.”

Delgado did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday afternoon. Neither did the Trump campaign.

Miller is still very close to the former president, accompanying him during the opening days of the billionaire’s ongoing bank fraud trial in New York City. Miller, who is now Trump’s senior adviser, sat on the sidelines just a few feet away from Trump, always close at hand to deal with political strategizing as Trump fights to win the Republican nomination—and stay out of prison.

Delgado previously sued Trump and his campaign for pregnancy and sex discrimination in 2019. In the midst of the simmering fight, Miller suddenly left the Trump White House team early on. But he’s back. And this newest lawsuit vastly ups the stakes.