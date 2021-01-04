Jason Miller Flips Out When Jake Tapper Calls Him Out Over Child Support
‘While I have your attention’
Jason Miller doesn’t like being called out for allegedly being a deadbeat dad. The longtime Trump adviser and chief campaign strategist tried to run interference for his boss on Sunday, claiming that The Washington Post article on President Trump’s now-infamous phone call—in which he asked Georgia’s top elections official to “find” votes to win him the state—was deceptively edited. In response, CNN anchor Jake Tapper tweeted out, “The full call is here and while I have your attention pay your child support.” Miller responded in a less than family friendly manner:
In September, HuffPost reported that the Trump campaign was paying out Miller through a shell fund, in a possible bid to reduce his owed child support payments. Miller, who is married, fathered a child with former Trump campaign staffer A.J. Delgado in 2017, who later sued him for missing child support payments. Delgado told HuffPost that “his income is directly relevant not only to child support and child support arrears he owes our son, but even relevant to attorneys’ fees.”