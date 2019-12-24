A.J. Delgado Sues Trump for Pregnancy and Sex Discrimination
A.J. Delgado, a staffer on Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, is suing Trump and his campaign for pregnancy and sex discrimination. She claims the father of her child is another staffer from the campaign, former senior communication adviser Jason Miller. Delgado’s suit, filed Monday in federal court in Manhattan, claims she was sidelined by campaign officials about six weeks after the 2016 election, shortly after she told senior officials that she was pregnant. The suit says that after Delgado announced her pregnancy, she says she was stripped “of her job responsibilities and duties throughout for the remainder of her employment from late December of 2016 and through the Inauguration in late January of 2017,” and that she “immediately and inexplicably stopped receiving emails and other communications.” Miller and Delgado’s affair has previously prompted a libel suit from Miller, filed last year against the website Splinter.