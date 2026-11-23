Trump Aide, 27, Leaks Crackpot Scheme for Next MAGA Purge
A commuter’s photos reveal a 25-item plan to fire top officials and rewrite a Smithsonian museum’s exhibits.
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A Trump staffer’s subway commute has exposed a secret plan to fire the leaders of the nation’s premier museum and remake it in a MAGA image.
ProPublica identified the likely culprit as Sam Bock, a 27-year-old associate policy adviser with the Domestic Policy Council, the White House office that produced a scathing July report on the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History. The outlet pointed to initials scrawled on the documents from the ride.
The tip came in the last week of October, while political Washington had its eyes on the coming midterm elections. A commuter on the Washington Metro’s Orange Line from the Virginia suburbs was startled to spot a document titled “Smithsonian Institution Renewal Plan” on the laptop of a man sitting beside them. The commuter snapped a few photos over his shoulder and sent them to ProPublica.
The 25-item list laid out a sweeping overhaul of the museum. It called for firing director Anthea Hartig and a dozen other top administrators and curators.
It also called for announcing a new permanent exhibit called “The Riches of Our Western Civilization Inheritance,” an exhibit on “Great Families of American History,” and a “Colossus Statue” of George Washington at the entrance.
Other items echoed a scathing 162-page White House critique of the museum released on July 4, which was followed by back-to-back congressional hearings and a Trump executive order requiring signs outside the museum warning about the “ideological capture” on display there.
The plan would issue new interpretive guidelines for exhibits and end the museum’s reliance on a diversity style guide. It would also review the Smithsonian’s strategy for traveling exhibitions, including halting “The Bias Inside Us,” which is now underway, and review the Smithsonian’s grants to “woke third parties” such as the American Alliance of Museums.
Even the museum’s online K-12 curriculum would be overhauled to “realign educational materials with patriotism, not ideology.” The website would drop its “Becoming US” module on immigration and launch a “Founders-focused curriculum titled something like Architects of Liberty: The Heroic Journey of America’s Founders OR Profiles in Liberty: Washington and America’s Heroic Men of Courage.”
The plan was apparently still a work in progress. The staffer had scribbled more ideas on a sheet of paper, also in plain view, including “announce exciting cool exhibit on D-Day” and “no X rated exhibitions policy.”
The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the Smithsonian for comment on this story.
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