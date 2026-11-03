END OF AN ERA Trump Ally Delivers Brutal Verdict on Election Day One of the president’s longtime supporters appears to have lost faith in him. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

One of Donald Trump’s longtime supporters says that the midterms are sounding a death knell for the political movement that returned him to power in 2024.

“The coalition that we built under Trump doesn’t f–--ing exist anymore,” Gina Swoboda told Politico as the polls opened across the country on Tuesday morning.

The 57-year-old former Arizona Republican Party chair has backed the 80-year-old president through thick and thin.

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Swoboda says Tuesday's vote marks the end of MAGA as we know it. Rebecca Noble/REUTERS

She worked for his 2020 campaign and supported attempts to challenge President Joe Biden’s victory at that year’s election over Trump’s bogus claims the polls had been rigged.

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But her comments to Politico on Tuesday suggest she now believes that Trump has failed to persuade the broad-church coalition that got him elected in 2024 that he can still deliver on his campaign promises.

And her despair reflects growing panic within Republican ranks that the president’s dismal second-term performance has almost certainly doomed them to a midterm wipeout.

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Trump’s approval ratings have plummeted to an all-time low of 32 percent in the nearly two years since he retook the White House.

Voters have consistently ranked his disastrous war of choice with Iran and its impact on already widespread unaffordability as chief concerns going into the Tuesday polls.

Those grievances helped Democrats gain a staggering 9-point lead on the generic congressional ballot ahead of the vote.

And forecasts suggest the party could very well take control of not only the House but also the Senate.

The president has particularly lost touch with Hispanic and younger voters, according to polling commissioned by Politico from PF Global.

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Those demographics were crucial to securing Trump’s victory at the November 2024 polls.

But the number of Hispanic Trump voters who identify as “MAGA Republicans” has now dropped from 56 percent at the end of last year to a miserable 37 percent as of October.

Trump has bled support since last year among young and Hispanic voters. Mike Segar/Reuters

And Trump voters between the ages of 20 and 29 planning to cast ballots dropped from 50 percent to 38 percent during the same period.

Four senior Republicans told Politico that the party has lost support among Hispanic voters because of how heavily the president’s nationwide immigration crackdown has targeted that community.

A Florida GOP operative also suggested that Trump’s coziness with his billionaire backers is turning young people away from the MAGA brand.

“We forgot that we’re a populist party,” they said. “We went from being a very populist, scrappy kind of kumbaya party to this kind of almost elitist Republican Party.”

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The Daily Beast contacted the White House and the Republican National Committee for comment on this story.

“Whether it’s cutting taxes, securing the border, lowering drug costs, or cracking down on rampant crime and fraud, the Trump Administration has delivered on its promises to the American people,” RNC spokeswoman Natalie Baldassarre said.

“The president has barnstormed the nation to tout these achievements to voters and expose Democrats’ far-left agenda that will make America more expensive, less prosperous, and less safe,” she added.

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