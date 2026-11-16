FAIL Trump Amplifies Wild Threat Despite Embarrassing Error Proofreading does not appear high on the list of priorities in the Oval Office. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Donald Trump’s extraordinary counterattack against Democratic investigations into his presidency has gotten off to an embarrassing start.

On Sunday, Aaron Reitz, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, snapped back at Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren after she vowed to investigate possible corruption within the Trump administration.

“You appear eager to wield your future gavel like a tomahawk, hunting for the scalps of President Trump’s private associates,” Reitz wrote, referencing Warren’s past claims of Native American ancestry.

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Trump shared Benny Johnson’s error. Truth Social / Donald Trump

Reitz, 39, left the DOJ last year to throw his hat in the ring to replace Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Trump ally who lost out in a Senate bid in the midterms. Reitz finished fourth of four candidates in a Republican primary.

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His attempts to curry favor with the administration hit a snag when MAGA talking head Benny Johnson boosted his preservation demand on X. “Time to go on offense against these prople,” the YouTuber wrote, butchering the spelling of “people.”

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Proofreading does not appear high on the list of priorities in the Oval Office, with Trump’s Truth Social posts often littered with spelling and grammatical crimes.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is expected to chair the Senate Banking Committee from January. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Indeed, he boosted Johnson’s error-stricken post on his social media account. He shared a grab of his X post, appearing to miss—or simply not care about—the mistake.

Reitz’s letter demanded that Warren’s office preserve documents and communications. He accused the senator of aiming to “weaponize congressional investigations and deprive citizens of their core constitutional rights.”

Reitz’s letter cited two federal criminal statutes, 18 U.S.C. § 241 and § 242, which are typically used to prosecute civil rights violations.

It comes after Warren, who has been in the Senate since 2013, declared her intent to go after Trump-adjacent figures who might have broken the law since he re-took the White House. The 77-year-old Massachusetts lawmaker has yet to respond to Reitz’s demands.

Warren told Margaret Brennan on CBS’ that, as incoming Senate Banking Committee chair, she planned to launch investigations into Big Tech CEOs and Wall Street executives. Reitz cited this interview in his preservation demand.

U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz, the chief federal prosecutor for the Southern District of Texas. X

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The prosecutor also took issue with a planned probe launched by Warren and two other Democrats into Trump’s top fundraiser, Meredith O’Rourke. They allege that O’Rourke, whom the president has nicknamed “the Princess of Darkness,” had raised $800 million for Trump’s pet projects including the White House ballroom in a manner that “reeks of potential corruption.”

Two of Warren’s Democratic colleagues, Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Robert Garcia, had also received similar letters from Reitz and White House Counsel Will Scharf.

Last week, Garcia, who is expected to become chair of the House Oversight Committee in January, told NPR that Democrats would stand up to threats of lawfare.

“We’re not going to be deterred, and we’re certainly not going to be intimidated by Donald Trump or anyone in the administration,” he said.

The White House and Warren have been contacted for comment.

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