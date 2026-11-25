Even Trumpworld insiders don’t have confidence in the Homeland Security secretary.

By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

A new frontrunner has emerged in the ever-evolving race out of the Trump administration.

Markwayne Mullin has moved up the list of top officials who online bettors view as most likely to exit President Donald Trump’s Cabinet after a series of fumbles, including his bungled response to a nationwide ground stop that sent air travel into turmoil.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has faced a series of controversies since the nationwide ground stop. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Bettors on online prediction market Kalshi think there’s a 31 percent chance the Homeland Security secretary, 49, will be the next to leave Trump’s Cabinet after Susie Wiles stepped down as White House chief of staff.

The odds of Mullin’s departure rose by six points on Tuesday, the same day that Trump told the New York Post his DHS goon was a “good guy” in a “very thankless job.”

Kalshi

Mullin was trailed by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s Cabinet members, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio (3R), Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent (2R) and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick are all high in the betting to be the next to depart the administration. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mullin has made headlines for all the wrong reasons since mangling the Trump administration’s messaging on the rare nationwide ground stop and a concerning series of tech outages—then defending his use of a government plane to attend a college football game immediately after the air travel mess.

Play Video

Stephen Miller, Trump’s new chief of staff, ultimately decided to bench Mullin and pull him off the airwaves for falling out of step with the administration’s messaging.

But Trump stood by Mullin in an interview with the New York Post on Tuesday.

“He’s a good person. He works very hard. I think he’s been working very hard,” he said, adding that he doesn’t expect much turnover in his scandal-ridden Cabinet.

“Not much,” the president said when asked whether there would be any more changes on the horizon. “We have a good Cabinet.”

President Donald Trump has nonetheless stood by Mullin. KENT NISHIMURA/Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

The Washington Post also reported that Trump remains personally fond of Mullin and that the two talk regularly, though the president and other White House staff were unhappy with the secretary’s defense of his private-jet use.

But Trumpworld insiders and MAGA devotees don’t seem to share the president’s confidence in Mullin.

Staffers have already started a betting pool on how long Mullin will hold on to his role, sources told The Post. And in MAGA land, outspoken loyalists Laura Loomer and Megyn Kelly have not hidden their disdain for Mullin.

Kelly has criticized Mullin before for his immigration policies, which she believes are too soft. YouTube/ Megyn Kelly

“We have some of the dumbest people working in the admin, and every day they disgrace President Trump, who deserves better,” Loomer previously said.

“No offense to Markwayne Mullin, but he seems like an idiot,” Kelly said.