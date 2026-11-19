BENCHED MAGA Melts Down Over ‘Idiot’ Trump DHS Goon After being sidelined by Stephen Miller, some in MAGA world want the former plumber axed altogether. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

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The knives are out for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, with prominent MAGA figures accusing him of being out of his depth and some even demanding his removal.

The Trump Cabinet official was already under fire for his bumbling explanation of the outages that have rocked the country in recent days, prompting White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to sideline him from the administration’s messaging.

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Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin testifies during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on "Worldwide Threats to the Homeland: 25 Years after 9/11" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on November 18, 2026. Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

But the former plumber’s wild performance during a hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday—in which he also struggled to answer questions about the spy scandal engulfing Jensen Huang or his own department’s immigration crackdown—put an even bigger target on his back.

“Oh, my god!... The world is laughing at us,” Trump ally Laura Loomer wrote in response to Mullin claiming he wasn’t aware Huang may have been compromised until the news broke, even though the administration was warned months ago.

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“We have some of the dumbest people working in the admin, and every day they disgrace President Trump, who deserves better,” Loomer added.

Kelly has criticized Mullin before for his immigration policies, which she believes are too soft. YouTube/ Megyn Kelly

Podcaster Megyn Kelly also weighed in, saying she had “less than zero” faith in the DHS boss.

“No offense to Markwayne Mullin, but he seems like an idiot,” she said.

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon also told listeners on his WarRoom podcast earlier this week: “I’m not sure it’s helpful having Markwayne go on shows like Hannity or even CNBC.”

White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller intervened from China to bench Mullin from the messaging. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

By Tuesday afternoon, according to Politico, Miller intervened while traveling with Trump in Asia to put the messaging on service disruptions into the hands of Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Mullin’s department for comment on the backlash surrounding the DHS boss, who Trump appointed after sacking Kristi Noem earlier this year.

Noem had also faced criticism over ICE operations, her lavish spending on taxpayer-funded ads and jets, and her tendency to cosplay for photos, which earned her the nickname “ICE Barbie.”

Noem has earned the nickname “ICE Barbie” for her love of dolling up for the cameras on ICE raids and inviting reporters to photograph her in publicity stunts. Alex Brandon/Getty Images

Mullin, a former MMA fighter and Oklahoma Senator, appeared on Capitol Hill on Wednesday for a hearing on worldwide threats.

But things got off to a rocky start when committee ranking Member Bennie Thompson criticized him for using a private jet to attend a college football game over the weekend as millions of Americans struggled to get home after the nationwide ground stop.

Rather than focusing on security in his opening statement, the former plumber melted down while trying to explain why he went to a football game while Americans were worried about being stranded.

“You want to bring up the fact that I took my family and my great-nieces to an LSU game that was scheduled for weeks prior to that because I wanted to be a good uncle and take my little niece, who has never been to an LSU game, and she’s a huge LSU fan, to a game!” he yelled.

Ann Wang/REUTERS

Things then went from bad to worse after he was asked about the scandal involving former Huang, who may have compromised national security by having an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

Despite the DHS being responsible for protecting the homeland from potential threats, Mullin said “we weren’t privileged that information at all until it was broke,” insisting the situation was handled by other agencies.

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Mullin was also asked for updates on federal investigations into the January 2026 deaths of American citizens Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who were shot and killed by federal immigration officers during operations in Minneapolis.

“I can’t bring up active investigations but I can talk about the Angel families that were lost by the hundreds at the hands of illegals that were let in under the… previous administration,” he said.

This also prompted a heated exchange, with Democrat Pablo Hernandez replying angrily: “Does that justify the killing (of Pretti and Good)?” Why do you have to bring up that comparison?”

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