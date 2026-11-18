CRASHING OUT Trump Goon Melts Down Over Using Private Jet During Air Chaos Secretary Markwayne Mullin had a total breakdown before Congress over criticism of his jet use.

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin angrily pushed back against criticism for using a private jet to attend a college football game, as millions of Americans struggled to get home after the nationwide ground stop.

The top Trump administration official was appearing on Capitol Hill for a hearing on worldwide threats, where he was triggered by House Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member Bennie Thompson’s opening remarks.

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Rather than focusing on security in his own opening statement, Mullin melted down while trying to explain why he went to a football game while worried Americans were stranded.

“You want to bring up the fact that I took my family and my great-nieces to an LSU game that was scheduled for weeks prior to that because I wanted to be a good uncle and take my little niece, who has never been to an LSU game, and she’s a huge LSU fan, to a game,” Mullin yelled.

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin testifies during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on "Worldwide Threats to the Homeland: 25 Years after 9/11" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on November 18, 2026. Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Mullin has been under fire for taking the government jet on Saturday to the LSU-Texas game after air travel across the country came to a complete standstill on Friday afternoon after all planes were grounded.

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While the groundstop lifted a few hours later, millions of Americans struggled to reach their final destinations as airports across the country faced chaos throughout the weekend, with scared travelers trying to find new flights for canceled trips and other ways to get home.

“We had discussions at 10 o’clock Saturday morning, ‘Should we cancel it?’ We can’t,” Mullin said. “We had deep conversations about it, and it came in that if we cancel something with the airspace that was completely open, it could bring confusion because I was meeting the governor there. I was meeting other people there.”

Mullin claimed his not attending the college football game would “show maybe distrust that we’re not even willing to fly.”

“There was a lot of stuff going on in the news saying, ‘Is it safe to fly?’ We were saying our skies are completely open. On Saturday alone, 36,000 planes flew and flew safely,” Mullin complained. “Before I took off, the airspace had been open for almost 24 hours.”

Mullin then went on a garbled rant defending his actions, as it is required that the Homeland Security Secretary travel on a government jet.

“I paid because when I travel on a personal business, not official business, even though I’m required, and you know that, Mr. Thompson, to take the government-supplied plane because of the continuity requirement I have in being in communication 24/7, 365 days. It’s been 239 days, and there hasn’t been a single day off,” Mullin insisted. “I’m required to take the plane. I’m also required to reimburse the government for that, which I did.”

That’s when Mullin turned his full wrath on the ranking member and made a potentially revealing comment about his own time as a member of Congress, where he served in the House and then the Senate before joining the administration.

“The hypocrisy from you and from the members that want to make a big deal out of it, I go, wait a second, I know this game. I sat over there. You guys would have done the same thing. But you would have called it a campaign event. You would have paid for it with your campaign funds, or you would have reached out to the state university and got tickets for free. You know that,” Mullin raged.

On Saturday, the homeland security secretary watched the game from Ben Bordelon’s private box. According to the New York Post, Bordelon’s shipbuilding company, Bollinger Shipyards, has billions of dollars in contracts with his department. It secured a $2.2 billion Coast Guard contract in July to construct four Arctic icebreakers.

“Your colleagues know that, and you guys would have went to the same suite, and this person would have donated to your campaign event, yet you have oversight on them. The gentleman and I went into a suite. I didn’t reach out to him for the tickets. I reached out to the state for the tickets, telling them we were going to reimburse,” Mullin continued. “They put us in the suite. I’d never met the company. I’d never met the team or the gentleman. I’d never had a conversation with them.”

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