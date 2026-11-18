NO SHOW Vance Abruptly Chickens Out of On-Stage Grilling About Chaos The vice president canceled about 20 minutes before the event kicked off. SAUL LOEB/via REUTERS

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JD Vance has abruptly pulled out of a high-profile summit, dodging what was shaping up to be an uncomfortable grilling over the Trump administration’s midterm defeat, the war, and his own presidential ambitions.

The vice president canceled shortly before he was due to take the stage at the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, with event host Andrew Ross Sorkin announcing the last-minute withdrawal as the gathering of political and business heavyweights got underway.

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Andrew Ross Sorkin announced Vance's cancellation on Wednesday morning. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

“We were going to be joined by the vice president, but I am sad to report that we got a call, literally probably now 20 or 30 minutes ago, that he is not going to be able to join us today,” Sorkin told the audience.

“He was called to stay back in Washington. He was supposed to be wheels up this morning.… All of this comes, of course, amid a series of outages from Microsoft, the NSA, the airline ground stop, JPMorgan, and Zelle, and I am told that he is needed in Washington to deal with a series of meetings that are taking place as we speak.”

Monday's delay of United flights did not last as long as Friday's nationwide ground stop of all domestic flights by the FAA. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

The disruptions to flights, banks, and technology have heightened the nation’s anxiety and fueled conspiracy theories about potential security threats.

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Claims of a potential dirty bomb threat to D.C. have also circulated, although the likelihood of such an attack has been questioned.

The sudden cancellation means Vance has avoided facing questions about the outages or his own political future.

Vice President JD Vance speaks (R) during an event with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on October 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

As the second in line to the presidency, the 42-year-old is supposedly MAGA’s heir apparent, but has found himself in an increasingly difficult balancing act after voters rebuked the administration and its policies at the midterm elections earlier this month.

Insiders say Trump has become increasingly frustrated over the way Vance framed the midterm loss, after the vice president put out a lengthy post blaming the war in Iran for voters turning against the GOP.

"How hot is Marco?" the president asked ASEAN leaders on Tuesday. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

At the same time, he continues to praise Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to the point that some Trump allies believe he is shaping up to be the president’s preferred choice for the next election in 2028.

“How hot is Marco?” Trump asked ASEAN leaders in the Philippines on Tuesday as he talked up his top diplomat.

As the summit kicked off in New York, Trump was overseas at the APEC forum in Asia, where he is set to meet with Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin as the Nvidia spy scandal engulfs the White House.

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The three-way talks are expected to center on nuclear disarmament; however, Trump indicated that the leaders would also explore joint efforts to resolve the U.S. conflict with Iran and bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is not involved in the discussions about his country’s future.

The New York Times DealBook Summit is an annual conference hosted by the Times that brings together major figures from business, finance, politics, and culture for live interviews and discussions on current global events and markets.

Tesla and SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk, OpenAI chief Sam Altman, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani are among the other speakers scheduled to appear.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde kicked off proceedings shortly after 9 a.m., setting the stage for a day of conversations about the forces reshaping the global economy and political landscape.

“International cooperation is a must in this environment where everything moves and affects everyone else,” she said.

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