 Skip to main content
WEIRDO

Trump Cannot Stop Thirsting Over 30-Year-Old MAGA Barbie

The octogenarian president has turned creepy sports fanboy.

By Cameron Adams

Donald Trump has ignored voters’ concerns about the economy to publicly thirst about a female basketball player half a century younger than him.

The 80-year-old president name-checked 30-year-old Sophie Cunningham in a rally in Montana on Thursday and even rolled out the red carpet on Truth Social for the divisive athlete.

Trump shoehorned in two stops on his MAGA midterm tour on Thursday, going from Bullhead City, Arizona, to Kalispell, Montana. The desperate travel schedule comes as a poll from his favorite network, Fox News, found that his approval rating has hit a record low of 36 percent while a near-terminal 74 percent rate the economy negatively.

President Donald Trump looks at the audience during a campaign rally at the Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell, Montana, US, October 14, 2026.

President Donald Trump had a sports player on his mind in Montana.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

But the rising cost of living was not on Trump’s agenda on Thursday, as he concentrated on far more pressing issues for struggling Americans—such as who exactly can compete in women’s sports.

The president has been fixated on transgender athletes, branding it a “movement” that he blamed on Democrats.

President Donald Trump points toward supporters at the end of a campaign rally for Senator Jon Husted (R-OH) and gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in Youngstown, Ohio, October 12, 2026.
TALKING POINTS

Trump, 80, Thirsts Over ‘Beautiful’ MAGA Barbie, 30

Cameron Adams

While talking to remaining MAGA faithful in Montana, Trump returned to his latest fascination, Indiana Fever guard Cunningham.

The WNBL player earned the nickname “MAGA Barbie” during her college days in Missouri, reportedly due to her following conservatives including Candace Owens online, according to Complex.

Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever celebrates in the 99-89 over the Las Vegas Aces during game two of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 29, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever is loved by MAGA.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

She appeared on the MAGA radar after an ESPN profile in July in which she said that she advocated against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports to “protect women’s sports.”

Once again this week, Trump mentioned Cunningham by name at a rally, and once again questioned her playing ability.

Former basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom and Natasha Cloud #9 of the Chicago Sky yell at one another during the second half between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena on August 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.
FOUL PLAY

Ex-NBA Star Hauled Out of ‘MAGA Barbie’ Game

Ewan Palmer

“Don’t you like Sophie Cunningham, by the way? I think she’s great,” Trump said in Montana.

“I don’t know that much about women’s basketball. I don’t even know if she can play, I assume she can,” he added.

“She’s probably good, but there’s something about her that’s really great. I sort of like her. I must tell you. Sophie Cunningham, you know, she’s a big fan of ours, I hear.”

President Donald Trump looks at the audience during a campaign rally at the Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell, Montana, US, October 14, 2026.

President Donald Trump points during his Montana rally.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Alluding to her political beliefs, Trump added, “I don’t know if she’s any good at basketball, but she’s good at sanity. She’s good at bringing sanity to life.”

Cunningham was still on Trump’s mind later that night, with the president posting a photo of her, hand outstretched and pointing in an accusing manner, on Truth Social just before 9 p.m.

Donald Trump posts a photo of Sophie Cunningham on Truth Social.

Donald Trump posts a photo of Sophie Cunningham on Truth Social.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Another much younger blonde in Trump’s life, his aide Natalie Harp, 35, generally selects what he will post on his social media.

Cunningham has never outed herself as a Republican and in her ESPN profile she said, “I’m very much in the middle. I agree with things on both sides, disagree with things on both sides. And that’s all I’ve ever said about my political beliefs. But people love to assume.”

On Monday, Trump called Cunningham “beautiful” at a rally in Ohio, and also shaded her scoring record.

Play Video

“We like Sophie Cunningham. You have a lot of men wanting to go and watch her. She’s beautiful,” Trump said.

“You probably wouldn’t mind her on the team, not to help you with points, but to help you with attendance. The attendance would be great.”

Last month, in a Complex story titled “Is Sophie Cunningham More Than a Meme?” the publication quoted a Reddit user who said “Sophie Cunningham is essentially a lifetime bench player who has averaged 8 ppg [points per game] in her career.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Cameron Adams
Cameron AdamsReporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW