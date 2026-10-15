WEIRDO Trump Cannot Stop Thirsting Over 30-Year-Old MAGA Barbie The octogenarian president has turned creepy sports fanboy.

Donald Trump has ignored voters’ concerns about the economy to publicly thirst about a female basketball player half a century younger than him.

The 80-year-old president name-checked 30-year-old Sophie Cunningham in a rally in Montana on Thursday and even rolled out the red carpet on Truth Social for the divisive athlete.

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Trump shoehorned in two stops on his MAGA midterm tour on Thursday, going from Bullhead City, Arizona, to Kalispell, Montana. The desperate travel schedule comes as a poll from his favorite network, Fox News, found that his approval rating has hit a record low of 36 percent while a near-terminal 74 percent rate the economy negatively.

President Donald Trump had a sports player on his mind in Montana. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

But the rising cost of living was not on Trump’s agenda on Thursday, as he concentrated on far more pressing issues for struggling Americans—such as who exactly can compete in women’s sports.

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The president has been fixated on transgender athletes, branding it a “movement” that he blamed on Democrats.

While talking to remaining MAGA faithful in Montana, Trump returned to his latest fascination, Indiana Fever guard Cunningham.

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The WNBL player earned the nickname “MAGA Barbie” during her college days in Missouri, reportedly due to her following conservatives including Candace Owens online, according to Complex.

Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever is loved by MAGA. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

She appeared on the MAGA radar after an ESPN profile in July in which she said that she advocated against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports to “protect women’s sports.”

Once again this week, Trump mentioned Cunningham by name at a rally, and once again questioned her playing ability.

“Don’t you like Sophie Cunningham, by the way? I think she’s great,” Trump said in Montana.

“I don’t know that much about women’s basketball. I don’t even know if she can play, I assume she can,” he added.

“She’s probably good, but there’s something about her that’s really great. I sort of like her. I must tell you. Sophie Cunningham, you know, she’s a big fan of ours, I hear.”

President Donald Trump points during his Montana rally. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Alluding to her political beliefs, Trump added, “I don’t know if she’s any good at basketball, but she’s good at sanity. She’s good at bringing sanity to life.”

Cunningham was still on Trump’s mind later that night, with the president posting a photo of her, hand outstretched and pointing in an accusing manner, on Truth Social just before 9 p.m.

Donald Trump posts a photo of Sophie Cunningham on Truth Social. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Another much younger blonde in Trump’s life, his aide Natalie Harp, 35, generally selects what he will post on his social media.

Cunningham has never outed herself as a Republican and in her ESPN profile she said, “I’m very much in the middle. I agree with things on both sides, disagree with things on both sides. And that’s all I’ve ever said about my political beliefs. But people love to assume.”

On Monday, Trump called Cunningham “beautiful” at a rally in Ohio, and also shaded her scoring record.

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“We like Sophie Cunningham. You have a lot of men wanting to go and watch her. She’s beautiful,” Trump said.

“You probably wouldn’t mind her on the team, not to help you with points, but to help you with attendance. The attendance would be great.”

Last month, in a Complex story titled “Is Sophie Cunningham More Than a Meme?” the publication quoted a Reddit user who said “Sophie Cunningham is essentially a lifetime bench player who has averaged 8 ppg [points per game] in her career.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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