The president has suffered one of the biggest blows yet in his push to build his $100 million arch.

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President Donald Trump has hit a wall in his bid to build a tacky $100 million triumphal arch as part of his D.C. makeover.

District Judge Leonie Brinkema, a Clinton appointee, issued a ​preliminary injunction Friday indefinitely halting construction of the proposed 250-foot triumphal arch, calling the president’s vanity project a “rushed job” with no legal basis, Reuters reports.

The ruling will frustrate Trump, 80, who has been eager to start construction and hoped to break ground on November 5, when the National Planning Commission—stacked with his loyalists—gave the arch final approval.

But several judges have stymied the project, including Obama-appointed District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who on Wednesday extended a temporary restraining order blocking construction into early December.

Brinkema’s Friday ruling dealt a more sweeping blow, putting the arch on ice indefinitely.

The judge said the government’s review of the arch’s economic and environmental consequences had multiple flaws, particularly its failure to sufficiently explain how the arch could affect the nearby Reagan Washington National Airport.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds models of an arch as he delivers remarks during a ballroom fundraising dinner in the East Room of the White House on October 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“That just hasn’t been ⁠done in the case because it’s been such a rushed job,” she said.

The gargantuan monument would stand near Arlington National Cemetery, at the end of Arlington Memorial Bridge opposite the Lincoln Memorial, and just three miles north of National Airport.

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Brinkema noted that construction would require cranes reaching heights of up to 320 feet, raising concerns about their proximity to planes flying in and out of Reagan National Airport.

She also rejected the Trump administration’s argument that Congress authorized the project through a 1925 statute permitting a two-column structure near the proposed site.

“It hurts your credibility with the court by focusing on that,” Brinkema told government lawyers. “This is a project that lacks congressional ​approval.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Arlington County Board had sued to halt construction, accusing federal agencies of ignoring environmental and safety standards in the rush to build the so-called “Arc de Trump,” including potentially serious impacts on road traffic.

Americans opposed the arch by more than 2-to-1, with 52 percent opposed, 21 percent in favor, and 26 percent unsure, in an April Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos survey. Strong opposition (41 percent) outweighed strong support (9 percent) by over 4-to-1.