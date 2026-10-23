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HAIR WE GO AGAIN

Trump Displays Wild Hair After Latest Makeover

The president’s thinning hair appears to have undergone a remarkable transformation in just a few days.

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One as he departs the White House for Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, en route to Fort Myers, Florida, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

By Erkki Forster

President Donald Trump’s wispy combover refused to cooperate as he launched his latest outburst at a female reporter.

The 80-year-old president looked unusually disheveled as he spoke to reporters outside the White House on Friday, gusts of wind sent his thinning hair flying in every direction.

His trademark comb-over kept flying up off his forehead, while strands that had been swept back across his scalp crept forward, giving him the look of someone who had just rolled out of bed.

US President Donald Trump closes his eyes while speaking to reporters before boarding Marine One as he departs the White House for Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, en route to Fort Myers, Florida, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Trump has made little secret of his frustration with his thinning hair, admitting at a rally earlier this month that it leaves him “depressed.”

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Meanwhile, Trump’s hair appeared especially wispy and white, having apparently shed the chocolate-colored tint that he had emerged with earlier this week after spending part of last weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

By the time the looks-obsessed president began unloading on NBC News White House Correspondent Monica Alba, who questioned his defense of Vivek Ramaswamy’s vile attack ad, his thinning hair had been blown into a fuzzy helmet of flyaway strands.

Trump’s hair mishap prompted a flood of ridicule.

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he departs the White House en route to Kansas, in Washington, DC, US, October 19, 2026.  REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Trump’s hair was multiple shades darker when he spoke to reporters on Monday. It appears to have gradually lost its brown tint over the week.

Umit Bektas/REUTERS

“Donald Trump looks like Boris Johnson here. You need to sort out your blonde hair or do you need a wig?” one X user wrote.

Another wrote, “Trump’s failing hair is going through some things. Starting to look like Big Ernie McCracken,” referring to Bill Murray’s character in Kingpin.

US President Donald Trump applauds as he walks during a Republican campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa, US, October 22, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
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The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has made little secret of his frustration with his thinning hair, admitting at a rally earlier this month that it leaves him “depressed.”

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“Wait a minute, wait a minute, I’m not happy right now,” he told the San Antonio crowd after catching a glimpse of the back of his head on a screen.

“Getting a little bit thin up there, I’m not happy,” he said while touching his head repeatedly. “This is not good news. Now I’m depressed. I said, ‘I look really sharp tonight,’ then I just looked at myself from the back. This is not good.”

Trump used to take the hair-loss prevention drug Finasteride—also known by the brand name Propecia—during his first term, but the drug has not appeared on his medical reports since returning to office.

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Trump biographer Michael Wolff claimed on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast last month that the president uses a portable kit to apply hair patches with “some kind of paste” when damage control is required.

“He has what are called patches, and they call it the patch kit,” Wolff said. “And the patch kit is a little, you know, small tufts of hair that match whatever color his hair might be at the time. And those are applied if needed and necessary—so the maintenance of this hair is a major enterprise and has been for many years.”

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Erkki Forster
Erkki ForsterNight News Reporter

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