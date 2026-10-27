BARKING MAD Trump Explodes as Judge Mocks Him With Brutal Kids’ Book Jab The president’s furious post went on for hundreds of words. Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump has had a meltdown at a federal judge after she issued a scathing ruling stopping him from cutting down any more trees at a historic golf course in Washington, D.C.

With the midterms just days away, the 80-year-old president is focusing his attention on plans to renovate the public East Potomac Golf Links into an elite resort that could host events such as the U.S. Open and the Ryder Cup.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, who is overseeing a legal challenge to the renovation work at the golf course, issued a biting 70-page ruling ordering the Trump administration not to fell any more trees after the Interior Department ignored her previous decision and cut down around 500 trees at the course without permission.

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In her conclusion, Reyes referenced a Dr. Seuss character whom she had also mentioned at a court hearing in September. “The Court earlier stated, ‘I am not the Lorax. I do not speak for the trees.’ The Court still does not speak for the trees. It speaks only for the rule of law,” she wrote.

The judge was referencing the children’s character and their efforts to protect trees from being cut down. Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

In a 343-word Truth Social post, Trump called Reyes’ ruling, which also required the administration to provide 10 days’ notice before making any further modifications to the course, “unconstitutional” and said he would appeal.

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“To have to give advanced notices to a judge who has no expertise in Golf, Architecture, Landscaping, Construction, or anything else having to do with building such a World Class Project, is not fair, appropriate, or Constitutional,” Trump posted.

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“The soil, grass, sand bunkers, tees, fairways, greens, seawalls, small and nondescript buildings, and virtually every other element of the existing Course and grounds are far beyond their intended or expected life. In its current form, the Course is extremely dangerous to play, in that the narrow and nondescript fairways are far too close together, leading to a constant barrage of people being hit with wayward shots, and the echoing throughout the air of the word, ‘FORE!’” he added. “The judge has absolutely no right to hold up this very important and beautiful Project.”

The Trump administration has cut down hundreds of trees to carry out the plans to transform East Potomac Golf Links. Eric Lee/Reuters

Reyes has previously lashed out at the Trump administration for ignoring her orders not to carry out any work on the 106-year-old East Potomac Golf Links and felling hundreds of healthy trees without approval.

During a fiery court hearing earlier this month, the judge said the government had lost its “credibility” through its actions.

Trump insists work on the “old, broken, dilapidated” golf course will begin on Nov. 15 and be completed in around 15 months.

Reyes, who was nominated to the bench by President Joe Biden, further condemned Trump and his administration in Monday’s ruling for continuing to try to renovate the golf course without following proper due process.

Donald Trump has referred to the course as a “trash island” that is “unsafe” to play on. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

“Rarely, if ever, has the United States Department of Justice urged a federal court not to believe the sitting President,” Reyes wrote.

“Not to believe him that a cabinet secretary has ‘developed’ a federal land project. Not to believe him that the secretary’s agency will destroy a historic golf course already on the land. Not to believe him that ‘Restoration work’ will begin ‘IMMEDIATELY!’ Not to believe him that the course ‘will be closed’ for over a year. Not to believe what the president has repeatedly told the American public,” she added. “And yet, here we are.”

“This started as a case about golf. That good walk spoiled. But it has become much more. It now forces the Court to reconcile assertions by President Donald J. Trump with the sworn testimony of multiple government employees and the argument of senior Department of Justice attorneys.”

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Reyes said the court was forced to intervene because the government “did what it assured all it would not do” and removed hundreds of trees in the first place.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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