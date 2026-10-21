'WHAT'S WRONG WITH YOU?' Trump Faces Calls for the 25th Amendment Over Public Tantrum The president’s stunning meltdown has Americans concerned. Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

President Donald Trump’s latest outburst has yet again triggered calls to use a rarely invoked constitutional amendment.

Calls to invoke the 25th Amendment surged after Donald Trump, 80, unraveled at a disastrous Tuesday press conference, threatening a reporter, mangling his own vice president’s name, and complaining that Russia had botched its invasion of Ukraine.

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In a stunning moment, a visibly irate Trump snarled at The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg when he attempted to ask a follow-up question.

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“Hey! I don’t know who the hell you are, but you better be careful,” he told Feinberg while wagging a finger.

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“What’s wrong with you? Are you a sick person?” he added later. “I actually think there’s something wrong with you.”

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Occupy Democrats blasted Trump over the tense exchange.

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“This President is clearly in free fall and the continued silence of the Republican Party is a damning indictment of their entire movement,” it said in a lengthy X post. “These cowards are so addicted to power that they are going to let this man run the country into the ground as his brain melts out of his ears.”

The group called on its followers to like and share the post “if you support invoking the 25th Amendment!” The post drew 14,000 likes, thousands of reposts, and hundreds of comments.

Occupy Democrats on X

The 25th Amendment lays out a succession plan in the event of presidential vacancy and disability, including when “he is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” to ensure that the U.S. “will always possess a functioning President and Vice President.”

The amendment has been repeatedly invoked since Trump returned to the White House last year at age 78, becoming the oldest person to be inaugurated as U.S. president.

Trump’s physical and mental fitness have long generated controversy thanks to his chronically bruised hands, swollen ankles, mental flubs, and public bouts of drowsiness.

The White House has attributed the bruising to everything from frequent handshaking to the president’s high-dose aspirin regimen, while his cankles have been blamed on chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition where leg veins struggle to push blood back up to the heart.

On Tuesday, however, it was Trump’s demeanor that prompted calls to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Former Illinois representative Joe Walsh reposted a clip of Trump’s outburst at Feinberg with the caption, “25th Amendment.”

Joe Walsh on X

Anti-MAGA commentator Joe Gallina shook his head at what he described as Trump’s “TOTAL MELTDOWN.”

“What the 25th Amendment is for,” he said, reposting Trump and Feinberg’s exchange.

“This is exactly what the 25th Amendment was meant for,” one of Gallina’s followers replied.

“The 25th was needed long ago,” another X user wrote.

The White House has consistenly maintained that President Donald Trump is in "excellent" health. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The White House shrugged off the calls—with an attack on the Daily Beast.

“President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the past four years when failing news outlets like the Daily Beast intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said.

“President Trump is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health.”

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