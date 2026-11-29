It was the sharpest single-day drop for a Trump-backed crypto asset.

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The token issued by President Donald Trump-backed crypto venture World Liberty Financial plunged by more than half overnight, dealing investors another blow after months of losses.

The selloff saw the value of the coin, $WLFI, fall to around $0.018 on Saturday, down from $0.039 ​a day earlier, and $0.30 per coin when it debuted in September 2025 — a 94 percent fall in value.

It was the sharpest single-day drop for a Trump-linked crypto asset.

The $TRUMP coin value has reportedly dropped 99% in value since its peak last year. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Failing Trump-backed crypto schemes have led to spiraling backlash and accusations of corruption after the president’s financial disclosure in June 2026 revealed that he had made billions of dollars off the ventures, while many investors lost everything.

World Liberty Financial, which President Donald Trump co-founded with his three sons, two sons of Trump adviser Steve Witkoff, and other partners, blamed crypto exchange Binance for the crash. It said that Binance had automatically settled and closed outstanding perpetual futures contracts tied to the token.

Binance said that it was “reviewing” the market activity and execution data.

Eric Trump and Don Jr. run World Liberty Financial, which oversees the Trump family crypto fortune. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The fall in the token’s value reflected the risks involved in crypto assets, Reuters wrote, adding that exchange actions and other similar shifts can drive dramatic swings in value.

The record-making losses for $WLFI come less than a week after Trump hosted a “VIP” dinner for investors in his $TRUMP meme coin, whose value has also fallen by more than 90 percent since it launched.

The top four $TRUMP coin holders, who each have at least $1 million invested in the coin, were given 18-karat gold watches for their loyalty.

However, most of the biggest stakeholders did not bother turning up to the dinner, which included celebrity guests Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and former NBA star Tristan Thompson.

One investor told Reuters in June that the $TRUMP coin was “just a pump and dump scheme” after she invested $2,000 of her savings into the venture, with only a fraction of her money remaining.

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Another, who had invested $40,000 in the ALT5 Sigma shares, another Trump crypto asset, said that “when a stock has presidential backing in a way – at least from his sons – you would think it would go up.”

World Liberty Financial, meanwhile, promised “to build and democratize a new financial system for the benefit of millions,” according to an early social media post.

The Daily Beast reached out to both World Liberty Financial and the White House for comment.