Trump Forced Into Secret U-Turn After Putin Snub
The Russian tyrant has thrown the president’s favorite pastime back in his face.
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Vladimir Putin has burst Donald Trump’s bubble by shunning his attempts to use lucrative business deals as a bargaining chip in the Ukraine peace talks.
The 80-year-old real estate mogul, who won national prominence with the ghostwritten 1987 bestseller The Art of the Deal, had hoped his entrepreneurial streak would help end the conflict he repeatedly blamed on his presidential predecessor, Joe Biden.
His son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff, the fellow businessmen he’s charged with handling the talks, have now been forced to shelve commercial deals as incentives after the Russian tyrant made clear he has no interest in them.
Moscow was initially keen on the business proposals because it thought they would help keep Trump’s focus trained on the negotiations, the Financial Times reports.
But Russian negotiators made it “pretty clear” at a round of talks in Abu Dhabi earlier this month that actually, they are “not in the market for this kind of thing,” a U.S. official told the newspaper.
Trump’s businesses have filed for bankruptcy six times during his career.
He has also discontinued dozens of failed ventures, including the Trump Shuttle airline, Trump University, Trump Vodka, Trump Steaks, the GoTrump.com travel booking website, and a Trump: The Game board game.
Putin has refused to budge on his hardline demands that Ukraine would have to surrender its entire eastern Donbas region before he agrees to end his full-scale invasion.
Neither he nor his officials discussed potential business incentives during a meeting with Trump in China last week or during Kushner and Witkoff’s visit to the Russian capital at the start of the month, the FT reports.
The Trump administration’s relationship with America’s nominal ally in the conflict has meanwhile hit an absolute low.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly accused Trump of cozying up to Putin while sabotaging U.S. defense assistance, with Trump himself calling for the Ukrainian leader’s ouster.
Zelensky said on Tuesday he will approach the incoming Democrat-controlled House for help in January if Kushner and Witkoff’s efforts to end the war do not produce results by the end of this year, Bloomberg reports.
Trump simply chuckled when reporters told him about the Ukrainian leader’s comments during an Oval Office briefing later that afternoon, according to the New York Post.
“Who said that?” he said, sharing a look with a nearby senior aide. “He wants me to do what?”
The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.
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