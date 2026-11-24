The president of Ukraine is losing hope that Trump can convince Putin to end his bloody war.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to bypass Donald Trump and go directly to the upcoming Democrat-controlled Congress to ask lawmakers to pressure Russia into making peace.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Zelensky said he would reach out to U.S. lawmakers if Trump fails in his efforts to convince his “friend,” Vladimir Putin, to end his war on Ukraine by the end of the year.

Zelensky hopes to persuade Democrats to send more military aid to Ukraine and impose tougher sanctions on the Kremlin once they take control of the House and Senate in January, if no acceptable peace deal is reached before then.

Volodymyr Zelensky hopes to use the midterm massacre suffered by the Republican Party to his advantage. Valentyn Ogirenko/REUTERS

“There must be such a level of support for Ukraine and such sanctions that they send a clear signal to the Russians,” Zelensky said. “It’s time to sit down at the negotiating table and end the war.”

“There’s a desire to move very quickly, both we and the Russians understand that,” he added. “We understand what the price might be. We very much want peace too, but not at Ukraine’s expense alone.”

Putin’s war on Ukraine has dragged on for almost five years since the full-scale invasion of February 2022. During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump claimed he would be able to end the conflict within “one day” of returning to office—a pledge he has come nowhere close to fulfilling nearly two years later.

The war has dragged on for almost five years. Alexander Ermochenko/REUTERS

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, are renewing efforts to broker a peace deal “as soon as possible,” with January viewed as the ideal timeframe, Zelensky said.

Earlier this month, Kushner and Witkoff traveled to Moscow to meet Putin for crunch talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Trump, Putin, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping also took part in an unprecedented trilateral summit in China last week, although progress on peace talks was minimal, with Russia and Ukraine resuming exchanges of fire just hours after the talks at the Kylin Villa resort in the Chinese city of Shenzhen ended.

Trump constantly praised Vladimir Putin during the crunch talks in China. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/via REUTERS

Zelensky has also lamented how Ukraine’s ability to fight the Russian invasion has been hindered by restrictions on its use of Starlink, the satellite internet network provided by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Zelensky also confirmed to Bloomberg that restrictions remain in place on Ukraine’s use of Starshield terminals, which provide Kyiv with satellite internet connectivity used to intercept Russian jet-powered drones.

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Trump previously admitted that he had called Musk and asked the tech billionaire to restore Starlink to full capability after restrictions were imposed on Ukraine in October. Both Trump and Musk dodged responsibility for how and why the October restrictions on Starshield were imposed in the first place.

“America itself is putting itself in a very uncomfortable position,” Zelensky said. “Politically, it looks as though it is pursuing the same course as Putin, who wants to force Ukraine to capitulate.”