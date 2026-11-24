World Leader Shames Hegseth Over Shocking Putin Suck-Up
The defense secretary’s dithering is a boon to the Russian tyrant.
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Pete Hegseth is under fire over his failure to release potentially lifesaving weapons to Ukraine as Donald Trump cozies up to Russia.
The defense secretary has left roughly 60 Patriot interceptor missiles sitting in limbo because he hasn’t authorized their shipment, the Financial Times reports.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a desperate plea over the weekend for Washington to stop dragging its feet and provide the country’s forces with the systems it needs for its defense.
“It’s very important that America authorize the transfer of missiles for Patriot systems that our partners have already paid for,” he said.
Ukraine’s allies are footing the bill for the weapons, but even those sitting in European warehouses cannot be dispatched without permission from the U.S.
Zelensky singled Hegseth out multiple times last month over bureaucratic delays in getting the weapons to America’s nominal ally in the conflict.
He publicly complained on Oct. 26 that his government had “been waiting for nearly a month for Mr. Hegseth to sign off on missiles for Patriots and Nasams,” referring to another ground-based air defense system.
The Ukrainian leader took another swipe at the defense secretary the following day, telling reports that Hegseth had cleared a batch of 12 interceptors while leaving paperwork for another 23 outstanding.
“There are a few documents that he’s already signed and maybe he thinks he signed them all, but it is not so,” he told Bloomberg.
Officials in Kyiv fear the Trump administration is deliberately leaving Ukraine exposed to Putin’s onslaught in an effort to force Zelensky into accepting a peace settlement favorable to Moscow.
Hegseth is meanwhile facing a potential barrage of congressional investigations when Democrats assume control of Capitol Hill in January following the GOP’s disastrous midterm drubbing.
Trump’s Pentagon chief narrowly avoided an impeachment vote two weeks ago after 11 Democrats failed to show up for a procedural ballot on eight articles brought against him by outgoing rebel Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky.
But House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has repeatedly vowed to “run Pete Hegseth out of town” when the fresh congressional term begins in the new year.
The Daily Beast has contacted the Pentagon for comment on this story. An official told the FT that “there has been no change to Department of War policy regarding support to Ukraine.”
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