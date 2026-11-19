HEALTH IS WEALTH Trump Gives Health Job to Goon’s Wife Who Sells Unproven Cures Listings vanished after reporters asked questions.

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President Donald Trump has given a health advisory job to a top goon’s wife, despite the fact that she sells supplements and treatments with unproven health claims, according to an investigation.

Kristine Blanche, wife of Attorney General Todd Blanche, was appointed in April to the advisory council of the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, which has a $170 million annual budget and supports research on alternative and holistic medicine. However, the appointment flew under the radar.

Kristine, who appears enamored with RFK Jr.’s MAHA movement, is a licensed physician assistant and claims ot have a PhD in breast thermography from the University of Science, Arts and Technology in Montserrat, a British Caribbean territory.

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On her website, Kristine says, “As far back as I can remember, I knew I was meant to heal.”

Blanche in a British TV report where she said she regularly gave IV drips to her kids. ITV News

It says she served as an “extraordinarily well-trained Physician Assistant (PA) for almost two decades” and that “Kristine’s healing work is a gift and each person who is touched by her positive energy and artistry is blessed.” She says she was inspired to study further when “her family got sick.”

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She said she stepped away from conventional medicine in 2004 after simultaneously becoming a caregiver for her grandfather, her sister-in-law, and her father. The latter two had been diagnosed with different forms of cancer.

In a British news report about vitamin drips, which pump vitamins into the bloodstream through a needle in a vein, she says, “It’s very safe, I’ve been giving them to my children for years.” The report appears to be at least 20 years old.

Treatments and plans offered by Blanche. Dr. Blanche’s Dispensary

Her website links to “Dr Blanche’s Dispensary,” where patients can buy supplement pills she recommends. She suggested a liquid herbal compound could treat the Epstein-Barr virus, though she misspelled “Epstein.” There is no FDA-approved medication to treat or cure Epstein-Barr, and the product itself does not claim to treat the virus.

She also listed five supplements, priced up to $63 a bottle, that she said can help treat human papillomavirus, or HPV, and a $595 treatment that claims to help men “boost” their testosterone levels and lose weight.

The day after The Guardian emailed her questions about the supplements, the products tied to purported treatments for Epstein-Barr and HPV disappeared from her website. Her online store carries a disclaimer that “these statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.”

Attorney General Todd Blanche, pictured alongside President Donald Trump on October 21. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Kristine told the Guardian she has “a PhD and an MD degree” and complies “with all mandatory FDA guidelines. Any publication to the contrary is false and defamatory.”

She said she has a medical degree from the university in Montserrat but has never been a licensed physician in the U.S.

Iris International, which invests in medical companies, hired Blanche this year as its chief medical officer. A spokesperson wrote that she “reports to the CEO and provides a view on emerging healthcare businesses in the market.”

On a podcast, she praised the “MAHA” movement. “I love that the MAHA movement is out there,” Kristine said, referring to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again effort. “Trying to educate moms on, you know, food dyes are bad.”

Blanche's website landing page. Kristine Blanche

Todd Blanche, who represented Trump in three criminal cases before being sworn in as attorney general on Aug. 10, 2026, met his wife while they were college students studying abroad in Australia over the summer, the Financial Times reported. They married in July 1996 and have two children, according to her Instagram.

Kristine Blanche has been contacted for comment.

An NIH spokesperson said that “the Trump administration is bringing the best and brightest into HHS,” adding that Kristine “was appointed through the established appointment process based on her work and background in integrative health. Her experience provides a relevant foundation for service and a valuable perspective to inform the council’s work, in compliance with the charter.”

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