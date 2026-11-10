QASHING IN? Trump Goon Lashes Out Over Claims of Jaw-Dropping Grift The Trump adviser is accused of taking money from Qatar-linked interests without disclosing the alleged arrangements.

Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz is lashing out as he scrambles to fend off allegations that he pocketed money from Qatari interests.

Bruesewitz’s former business partner, Derek Utley, leveled the allegations in a court filing Monday, claiming he received roughly $500,000 from “individuals associated with Qatar” for what he called “an undisclosed business or consulting arrangement.”

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Bruesewitz, who played a key role in Donald Trump’s digital strategy during the 2024 campaign through his company X Strategy, which he co-founded with Utley, flew into damage control on Tuesday.

In his court filing, Utley suggested the alleged Qatari payments could violate the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), which requires anyone who works to influence the U.S. government on behalf of foreign interests to disclose their activities to the DOJ. Alex Bruesewitz/X

“If any person of notoriety publicly asserts that I was paid by Qatar, I will pursue legal action, including claims for defamation,” the 29-year-old threatened. “I have never been paid by Qatar, and the allegations referenced in the filing submitted by a disgruntled former employee have already been debunked.”

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“Furthermore, I am not a party to any lawsuit, either as a defendant or as a plaintiff,” Bruesewitz proclaimed, even though he serves as CEO of X Strategies.

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“Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added, borrowing Trump’s trademark sign-off.

Bruesewitz posted and then mysteriously deleted a second post about the lawsuit. Alex Bruesewitz/X

Utley’s complaint is itself a response to a lawsuit brought against him by X Strategies in September, which accused him of embezzling millions of dollars from the firm and gambling the money away.

In a second post, Bruesewitz complained that The New York Times and Politico had failed to mention MAGA consultant Alex deGrasse’s denial of Utley’s claim that deGrasse had been told by Qatari-affiliated individuals that Bruesewitz received hundreds of millions of dollars from Qatar. Bruesewitz mysteriously deleted the second post just minutes after posting it.

The Trump adviser was accused of receiving special treatment from the White House and U.S. allies after getting stranded in the Middle East when the president launched his war on Iran. X

In his court filing, Utley suggested the alleged Qatari payments could violate the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), which requires anyone who works to influence the U.S. government on behalf of foreign interests to disclose their activities to the Justice Department. Neither Bruesewitz nor his companies appear to have been registered with the DOJ.

“The relationships and access Bruesewitz cultivated through X Strategies were valuable commercial assets, particularly to foreign interests seeking introductions to American political figures, access to governmental institutions, or assistance advancing their commercial and political objectives,” the filing says.

But Utley’s complaint offered no documents to back up his allegations against Bruesewitz, a point Bruesewitz emphasized by posting “Debunked.”

Bruesewitz noted that Utley’s complaint had no documentation. Alex Bruesewitz/X

X Strategies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bradford Cohen, a lawyer for Bruesewitz, told the Times the claims were untrue, calling them “flaccid and defamatory.” He said Utley “can expect us to vigorously fight them in court.”

Bruesewitz was in Qatar when Trump launched his war on Iran in February, but managed to leave aboard a private jet, even as thousands of other Americans remained stranded by grounded flights.

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Politico reported at the time that Bruesewitz left with help from officials in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. He later claimed that he had “personally organized and funded the private plane.”

In a twist, Bruesewitz had accused MAGA influencer Laura Loomer of accepting cash to post political content on social media in a Washington Post report that also cited three other unnamed sources who alleged Loomer, 33, received undisclosed payments for posts.

On Tuesday, he said he’d had a “productive call” with Loomer.

“We agree on the need to strengthen disclosure rules for paid political content, especially content funded by foreign governments or interests,” he wrote on X, adding, “It’s time for the FTC to update its guidelines so paid political content is treated with the same transparency standards as commercial endorsements.”

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